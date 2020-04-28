MOREHEAD CITY —The three county public high schools gave their spring student-athletes a proper sendoff Friday with a modified senior night.
East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan lit up the sky by turning on the lights over the soccer, baseball and softball fields, tracks and tennis courts. Seniors were able to either drive through or around those areas in their vehicles or view them from afar.
“It was cool, and I think the kids loved it,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “And really after that, nothing else matters.”
Student-athletes are typically honored on senior night in the final regular season home game by walking out with their parents while their accomplishments, favorite memory, favorite quote and plans for the future are announced.
Any hopes of that traditional celebration were dashed earlier Friday when the N.C. High School Athletic Association ended the spring sports season after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced public schools in the state would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
“Some of those kids may never step foot in our building, or on our fields, or in our gym,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “They will graduate and go on.”
The NCHSAA originally stated spring sports would resume by at least April 6 after it suspended the season on March 14. It then extended the suspension of high school sports until at least May 18 before cancelling the season Friday.
The spring season lasted about a week and a half before it was suspended, giving seniors and their parents just a handful of games to enjoy.
“I think this was just as important for the parents,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “They are so involved behind the scenes, helping us with fundraising, booster club, concession stands, and taking the kids to practices and camps. They do a lot. They didn’t get to have that typical senior night either.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will meet this week to discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs after the championships were also cancelled just as the coronavirus pandemic began. The board will also finalize policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020.
