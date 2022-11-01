CARTERET COUNTY — Two county football teams will be at home for the first round of the state playoffs.
East Carteret, after winning its first league title in six years, was seeded No. 9 in the 2A tournament. The Mariners (7-3) drew a first-round matchup with No. 24 Midway (6-4).
West Carteret (7-3) also snagged a share in its second straight conference championship, earned a No. 8 seeding and a first-round matchup with No. 25 Vance County (6-3) in the 3A tournament.
Croatan (4-6) made the cut in the 3A playoffs, seeded No. 29 and paired up with No. 4 Havelock (8-2) for the first round.
Here is a brief look at each team’s matchup for the first round:
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners head into the playoff riding a five-game winning streak after going undefeated in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. Their opponent, Midway, is the one of three teams who tied for second place in the 2A Southeastern Athletic Conference.
The winner of the game will go on to face either No. 8 Cummings (6-3) or No. 25 Bartlett Yancey (7-3) in the second round.
The Raiders lost two straight before ending the regular season with a 7-0 win over West Bladen. The Raiders finished the season ranked No. 25 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI ratings. The Mariners ranked No. 19.
East’s offense has only become more impressive during the last month, namely its run game. Running back Antonio Bryant, after only totaling 418 yards during nonconference play, has put up 681 over the last five games to reach 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns for the season.
The run game overall went from producing 904 yards through the first five games to 1,608 over the last five.
Quarterback Jacob Nelson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and run for 809 yards and 11 more scores. The top receivers this season have been Shamel Baker with 19 catches for 398 yards and seven scores and Charles Matheka with 15 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
Like the Mariners, Midway brings a balanced offense to the table with a bona fide quarterback and two capable running backs. Under center, Tripp Westbrook has thrown for 1,159 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has three receivers with 300-plus yards at his disposal, including Trey Gregory (379 yards), Jamir Mcrae (366) and Josh Lupo (301).
Gregory is also the team’s top runner with 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s supplemented by Cody Ammons who has 421 rushing yards and five scores.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots may have snagged a share of the 3A Coastal Conference, but they got the edge over their league foes with the higher end-of-season RPI rating. That earned them a No. 8 seeding, compared to fellow first-placers White Oak (No. 17) and Richlands (No. 24).
West will face a Vance County team that placed third in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference. If West wins, it might have to face the winner of that conference, No. 9 Southern Durham (6-4) or No. 24 Richlands (6-4).
Per the state’s RPI ratings, West is ranked No. 13 and Vance County No. 25. Oddly, the Vipers had a bye in the final week of the regular season. Their last game was a 20-13 loss to Southern Durham on Oct. 21. West is coming off a 46-27 victory over Croatan.
West brings a potent passing game to the matchup, led by quarterback Jaylen Hewitt and receivers Justice Dade’El and Adam Cummings. The unit has been more productive of late, tallying 1,244 passing yards over the last five games compared to 830 over the first five, but more importantly, it has cut down on turnovers.
The Patriots threw 14 interceptions during nonconference play they have only thrown three against league opponents.
Hewitt has completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 21 touchdowns and as many interceptions. Cummings has caught 35 passes for 656 yards and nine touchdowns, while Dade’El has 35 receptions for 552 yards and four scores.
The Patriots have only eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game once this season. Keegan Callahan is the team’s leading rusher with 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Vance County has a similar offense, built around a passing game with small supplements on the ground. Quarterback Nazir Garrett has thrown for 1,774 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has three receivers with 300 yards or more, including Israel Terry (489 yards), Antrel Gibson (383) and Khalil Terry (309).
On the ground, Shamar Foster leads with 228 yards and two touchdowns.
CROATAN
The Cougars went 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference but still reached the playoffs thanks to a tough nonconference schedule. They were one of four league teams to reach the tournament, including West Carteret (No. 8), White Oak (No. 17) and Richlands (No. 24).
The bad news for Croatan, it was matched up against Havelock, a team that defeated the Cougars 42-0 on Aug. 19. The winner of the first-round game will go on to play either No. 13 Rocky Mount (7-3) or No. 20 Jacksonville (5-4).
The Rams, rated No. 5 in the state’s RPI rankings, were the top 3A team from the 3A/4A Big East, ending their season with a 35-28 victory over No. 9-ranked J.H. Rose (7-3). Havelock won five straight to end the regular season.
Croatan ended its conference schedule with a 46-27 loss to West Carteret.
The Cougars will look to run the ball against the Rams, just like they have all season. The unit, which has eclipsed the 250-yard mark seven times this season, has run for 91 percent of its 2,705 total yards.
The bulk of them has come from senior Brayden Stephens who finished the regular season with 1,499 yards and 17 touchdowns. The team’s run game was bolstered by 353 yards and three scores from Tony Bentz, 344 yards and three scores, from Josh Steffy and 185 yards and three scores from quarterback Coleman Davis.
Havelock’s offense is full of playmakers, from quarterback Andrew Frazier to running back Lebron Sharpe and receiver Javonte Vereen. Frazier has thrown for 2,085 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, Sharpe has run for 812 yards and eight scores, and Vereen has caught 62 passes for 915 yards and 10 scores.
Frazier has also run for 679 yards, and five touchdowns and Jonathan Willliams has caught 24 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns.
