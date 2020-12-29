The high school basketball season will begin about a week from now, and it shapes up to be an interesting one.
It likely won’t match the success of last year.
Three teams – East Carteret boys, West Carteret boys, Croatan girls – each won league titles while accumulating at least 20 wins thanks to long winning streaks, while the East boys and Croatan girls also captured conference tournament crowns and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
However, the county could see more balanced success.
The East and West boys could potentially repeat as league champions, and though the Croatan girls lost four four-year varsity starters, they have plenty of talent returning to compete in a wide-open 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The West girls could also vie for a league crown after Jacksonville graduated three standout seniors.
It usually takes a prime senior class to compete for a conference title, and the Croatan girls will suit up six this year.
The East boys feature five seniors, and the West girls have four. The West boys have just two seniors in the rotation this season.
Nearly every team in league, including the East and West boys and West and Croatan girls, could win the championship, so it’s hard to say how those standings will look at the end.
The Croatan boys will also be intriguing.
The team returns seven key seniors from a balanced squad that enjoyed its best season in nine years with a 9-15 mark and a playoff spot.
Croatan hadn’t won nine games and qualified for the playoffs in seven seasons.
The Cougars won’t be the most talented rotation in the Coastal 8, but few teams will feature as much experience and depth.
And no team will be more inspired. Croatan will dedicate the season to former teammate Hayden Crow who died unexpectedly in March at age 17.
The East girls lost their best player to transfer in Madi Rose. Ironically, the East boys (Caleb Hymon), West girls (Adrianna Rhodes) and West boys (Kel Jones) each lost pivotal players to transfer.
And the Mariner girls will suit up just eight players this season, but they probably feature the most talented freshmen class in the county so they also have plenty to look forward to this year.
