MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points.
That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Patriots (7-4 overall) had plenty to be proud of. The No. 8-seeded team was playing at home in the first round of the state playoffs for the second year in a row, a week after capturing a share of their second 3A Coastal Conference championship.
On the field, No. 25 Vance (7-3) jumped out to an early 15-0 lead before West stormed back with four of the game’s next five touchdowns to take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.
There, Vance turned to running backs Altonio Moore and Zahbir Goggins, who both bulldozed the Patriot defense with six combined runs for 96 yards on the visitors’ last two drives.
Moore ran twice on a three-play scoring drive to give the Vipers their final 28-26 lead, and after the defense forced a West punt, Goggins iced the game with four runs for 44 yards to run out the clock.
“They had a couple of big, strong backs who were able to get some tough yardage,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We had a hard time with (Goggins). We threw everything and the kitchen sink at him.”
After the game, tears flowed as seniors said their last goodbyes and coaches reflected on what could have been.
“This one hurts,” Barrow said. “It was a close game, and we were right on the cusp. It’s also disappointing any time it’s the last game for a group of guys, regardless of the outcome.”
With the win, Vance will move on to play No. 9 Southern Durham (7-4) in the second round. The Spartans were winners of the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference that Vance placed third in. Southern Durham won the first game 20-13 on Oct. 21.
“These guys have been wanting that one back since the loss,” Vance first-year coach Aaron Elliott said. “I’m proud they get another chance. It’s another opportunity to win a football game.”
The Vipers came into the contest touting a program-record passing game with signal-caller Nazir Garrett under center, but it was Goggins, a freshman, who stole the show.
He rumbled for 147 yards on 16 carries in the game and buoyed the Vipers’ first two scoring drives. His 35 yards on the first possession helped set up a 30-yard pass from Garrett to Antrel Gibson. On the second drive, he ran for 44 yards before Christopher Jones punched it in for six points.
“They jumped on us fast,” Barrow said. “Usually, the team that has to travel three and a half hours is not the team that is jumping on the field and scoring two quick touchdowns. Credit to them for coming ready to play football.”
West responded with a seven-play drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown run from Keegan Callahan, only to have Vance answer right back with a 4-yard scoring run from Garrett on the next possession.
The Patriots needed a spark, and they got it from quarterback Jaylen Hewitt and receiver Adam Cummings. The two connected for 11 passes for 116 yards in the game, including back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter.
Hewitt found him in the end zone at the end of an 8-yard rope with 9:09 left in the second period, a touchdown set up by a 66-yard catch and run from Callahan, and then again on a 28-yarder with no time on the clock before halftime.
Hewitt finished the night 30-of-46 for 287 yards. He was pressured all night but took no sacks. He was picked off once in the third quarter, but the play was reversed with a roughing-the-passer penalty.
“He had an incredible game,” Barrow said. “He’s been having incredible games. He distributed the ball well and managed pressure well. That was probably the most pressure he’s faced all season, but he was able to bide time and scramble until an open man appeared.”
The two teams traded punts and turnovers on downs in the third quarter before West took its first lead of the game. That came on a clever trick play, a toss to Bryan Garner who pulled up and threw a perfect ball to Cummings in the end zone.
Vance tried the same play on its next drive, facing a fourth-and-20, but Goggins was knocked from behind by West defender Derrick Kadar as he let go of his errant pass.
West was undone by an untimely penalty on the next drive after an 8-yard pass from Hewitt to Lamar Teel set up a manageable fourth-and-2. An unsportsmanlike penalty was called on the Patriot sideline, however, to push the fourth-down distance to 15 yards and force a punt.
Vance answered with three plays for 66 yards and a 31-yard touchdown run from Moore. He finished the game with five rushes for 68 yards.
“We’ve been pretty balanced, but we’ve been leaning towards the pass most of the season,” said Elliot. “Tonight, though, (Goggins and Moore) were really physical and opened up the run game.”
West’s offense ran out of steam on the next crucial drive, going for 4 yards in four plays before Teel punted for the sixth time that night.
With six yards needed to move the sticks and an offense that had only managed nine yards on its last eight plays, the punt was a necessary gamble. It didn’t pay off, though, as Goggins refused to be tackled en route to three fresh sets of downs.
“There was still a lot of football left,” Barrow said. “We wanted to pin them deep and give our defense a chance to give us the ball back,” Barrow said. “It didn’t work out, but I felt that defense has been our strong suit this season, and why not put a little faith in them at that moment.”
He added, “We did a good job weathering the storm, but those two quick scores (in the first quarter) hurt. We had to claw so hard and come from so far. We finally got there, but there was just no breathing room.”
Neither team committed a turnover in the game, but Vance was called for 12 penalties for 70 yards. Seven of those penalties were for offsides and four more for delay of game.
“They’re ready to make plays,” Elliott said of his team. “They’re fast and they’re hungry. The funny thing is, they haven’t done that all year. I think they were just excited and in a hurry to get after that quarterback.”
Here are results of the game:
Vance County............................... 15 7 0 6 - 28
West Carteret................................ 7 12 0 7 - 26
Vance County West Carteret
27 First Downs 14
32-273 Rushes-yards 6-16
17-36-0 Passing 31-47-0
144 Passing yards 314
417 Total yards 330
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-0
3-31.6 Punts 6-36.1
12-70 Penalties-yards 4-35
Scoring Summary
V – Gibson 30 pass from Garrett (Beck kick), 7:44, 1st.
V – Jones 1 run (Gibson pass from Garrett), 2:06, 1st.
WC – Callahan 11 run (Lind kick), 0:34, 1st.
V – Garrett 4 run (Beck kick), 10:28, 2nd.
WC – Cummings 8 pass from Hewitt (Kick failed), 9:09, 2nd.
WC – Cummings 28 pass from Hewitt (Kick failed), 0:00, 2nd.
WC – Cummings 27 pass from Garner (Lind kick), 11:53, 4th.
V – Moore 31 run (Kick failed), 5:14, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Vance County – Goggins 16-147, Moore 5-68, Garrett 5-40, Jones 5-16, Young 1-2; West Carteret – Callahan 3-10, Teel 3-6.
PASSING: Vance County – Garrett 17-35-0-144, Goggins 0-1-0-0; West Carteret – Hewitt 30-46-0-287, Garner 1-1-0-27.
RECEIVING: Vance County – Gibson 5-65, Young 2-46, Jones 1-25, Alston Jr. 4-24, Nile 1-16, I. Terry 2-14, K. Terry 2-10, Goggins 1-9, Gunter Jr. 2-7; West Carteret – Cummings 11-116, Callahan 3-95, Teel 5-36, Dade’El 2-13, Cartwright 2-9.
