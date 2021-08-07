MEBANE — Ethan Hall enters the U.S. Amateur this week with the right mindset.
“My goal is to stay in the moment, not freak out,” the former West Carteret state champion said. “My good buddy is caddying for me, so hopefully he’ll keep me level.”
East Carolina rising redshirt sophomore golfer Eston Lee will aid Hall as he begins two 18-hole rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday with the top 64 golfers advancing to match play.
The match play rounds will start Wednesday and run through Saturday. The championship match will be a 36-hole match between the final two participants on Sunday.
This year’s event will mark the 121st U.S. Amateur.
Past champions of the tournament include Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), Phil Mickelson (1990) and Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996).
The U.S. Golf Association accepted 7,811 entries into qualifying tournaments this year, the most since 1999. That original field was narrowed down to 312 individuals after all qualifying tournaments were completed.
The 312 qualifiers will be split up into 104 groups of three players each. During the first two days of stroke play, each player will play with the same group of golfers on both days.
Hall, a rising junior at Davidson College, qualified for the premier championship in amateur golf on July 1 by taking the medalist honor at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane.
He finished his two-day qualifier with a 36-hole total of 5-under 139.
“I had two good days of golf,” Hall said. “I was about 70 percent sure I was good when I finished. I had to wait about 30 minutes to find out.”
After opening with a 71, Hall signed for a 4-under 68, highlighted by four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole to edge the site's only other qualifier, Mebane native Caden Baker, by one stroke.
“The eagle was definitely a turning point,” Hall said. “That is when I started thinking, ‘You know, maybe I can actually do this.’”
The U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa. Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open three times since 1994.
“This is kind of like the U.S. Open of amateur golf,” Hall said. “This has been a goal of mine since I started playing junior golf.”
Oakmont measures 7,254 yards and will play to a par 70. Longue Vue measures 6,647 yards and will also play to a par 70.
In the spring of 2018, Hall did something that no other county high school athlete had ever done before.
Then a junior at West Carteret, he posted a remarkable score of 68 in the second round at Longleaf Golf and Family Club during the two-day 3A state tournament to become the first county prep golfer to win a state championship.
He also forged a new path for county golfers when he signed a Division I scholarship with Davidson.
He appeared in five tournaments as a freshman and made one appearance this past season.
“It definitely hasn’t gone as well as I wanted (at Davidson),” Hall said. “I had a pretty tough season this year. My freshman year was definitely better. But I have a lot more confidence this year. This boosts my confidence as I go to school in a couple of weeks.”
