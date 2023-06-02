OCEAN — Croatan earned a sweep of the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference awards in girls lacrosse.
Lauren Hayden was named the Player of the Year, Maddie Sutton took home the Rookie of the Year, and Nick Moore received the Coach of the Year.
Hayden led the conference in points (215), goals (73) and assists (142).
Sutton ranked third in each category with 55 points, 54 goals and 12 assists.
Moore led the Cougars to a 6-0 league mark to win the title and a state championship in the 1A/2A/3A division. They finished the season 19-2.
Kate Wilson, Ginger Hayden, Sofia Mendolia, Devan Maready, Hayden and Sutton were named to the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference First Team, while Audrey Kirkwood and Samantha Hall were selected to the second team.
On the boys side, Matej Roth, PJ Kramer and Jackson Griffing were named to the first team, while Graham Myers, Drew DeGeorge and Will Horrell were picked for the second team.
West Carteret put Luke Brown and Chris Nebraski on the first team and Sailor Koulton and Braden Owen on the second team.
