MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team breezed into the 3A Coastal Conference final on Thursday with an 84-56 win over Richlands.
The Patriots (21-4 overall) are looking to double down on their regular season conference title with a tournament championship to boot. To do that, they had to beat White Oak (19-6) on Friday in the final. This edition was published before results of that game were available.
The Vikings beat Swansboro 56-54 on Thursday. They had previously lost to the Pirates three times during the regular season. They also have the distinction of being the only league team to beat West this season in a 59-57 tilt at White Oak on Jan. 28. The Patriots won the first game 76-45 at home on Jan. 24.
West captured the conference regular season crown with a 9-1 record, Swansboro placed second at 8-2 and White Oak third at 7-3.
The game Thursday marked the first athletic event since the death of four East Carteret male students in a tragic plane crash last Sunday east of Drum Inlet that killed all eight people onboard. Fans and the student section wore camouflage, and the players wore blue and gold socks to honor the victims. The four East students were returning from a hunting trip in Hyde County and were dressed in camouflage.
The athletic department set aside $1 for every point scored between the boys and girls game for donations. Just before the start of the boys game, West emcee Joe DeCampo read out names of the victims and called for a moment of silence.
Once the game started, the momentum belonged to the visitors who led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. Surprisingly, head coach Mark Mansfield rotated his first line of backups in the game despite leading just 7-5 at the midway point of the quarter.
There was no change in the scoring production from the lineup change, but it was a notable move considering West lost its lead for good against White Oak in the loss last month after the starters exited the game in the second quarter.
“That hurt us in the White Oak game, but I wasn’t going to let that stop us from playing our players,” Mansfield said. “We have a lot of depth, so it behooves us to make sure those guys have playing time.”
The risk was mitigated against Richlands (12-14 overall), which wrapped up its season after placing fourth in the conference with a 4-6 record.
West pulled away in the second quarter thanks to a string of excellent plays from Rob Cummings. The senior scored the first bucket of the period to put his team up 13-12, scored again to make it 15-14 and followed with two assists and a steal to set up the next three.
“He is our court leader,” Mansfield said. “Sometimes he defers too much. Rob is like Jaxon. When he’s aggressive and handles the ball more, he can draw the double team like Jaxon does all the time. That just opens things up for everyone else, so I love to see him go after it.”
The run from Cummings was a bright spot in an otherwise ho-hum first half for West where it finished with a 30-25 lead. The Patriots shot 12-of-29 in the first half and only managed one bucket outside the paint.
“We were too sloppy in the first half, turned it over 13 times,” Mansfield said. “They had a good gameplan, though. They played physical and kept us from shooting outside much.”
In the second half, the Patriots managed to score six buckets outside the paint, including a three-pointer from Dylan McBride. He had 13 points and four steals.
As he has all season, Jaxon Ellingsworth carried the offense with 26 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. He scored 17 in the second half as part of a 54-point effort from the team.
Cummings flirted with a triple double tallying 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Shane Graves also scored 10 and added two steals.
At the foul line, West shot a solid 16-of-19 while Richlands finished 10-of-19.
The Wildcats’ top scorers were Nasir Williams with 22 points, Dashaun Hooker with 10 and Zarion Walters 9.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands........................ 12 13 12 19 - 56
West Carteret................. 11 19 27 27 - 84
RICHLANDS (56) – Williams 22, Hooker 10, Walters 9, Padgett 8, Coffin 7, Hafter-Hunter 3.
WEST CARTERET (84) – Ellingsworth 26, McBride 13, R. Cummings 10, Graves 10, A. Cummings 6, Stack 6, Whitaker 6, Montford 4, Jones 2, Hester 1.
