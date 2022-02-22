MOREHEAD CITY — Meteoric is the only way to describe Tyler Collins’ track and field career.
In her first varsity season, she won the 3A indoor state high jump and was also part of the gold-medal winning 1,600-meter relay team.
A sterling effort that included a 5-foot, 4-inch leap helped the West Carteret girls finish as the state runner-up.
“It was very exciting,” she said. “It was something I didn’t really expect it because I had never been to states before. It was really cool experiencing it.”
Collins’ performance isn’t just mind blowing because she’s a sophomore, or because it’s the first year since seventh grade she’s participated in track and field, but because she’s coming off a broken hip.
In her second high school practice last spring – there was no winter season in the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule – during a high jump attempt, she suffered an avulsion fracture, which is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.
“It was four months before I could do anything and six months before I was 100 percent,” she said. “I’d say probably around August is when I felt 100 percent.”
Collins, who is also a standout student ranking fifth in her class with a 4.5 GPA, reported it was difficult to work her way back from the injury, but she dipped her toe back in the athletic waters this past spring running cross country, and then showed up to winter track and field practice ready to jump again.
She cleared 5-0 in the first workout and was quickly on her way to an eye-popping season. In her first high school meet, she cleared 5-02.
“I was just proud I could get over the bar,” she said. “I was super nervous for the first meet because it had been so long.”
In the final regular season meet before the 3A Coastal Conference championship, she set the top height for any female jumper in the state this winter, regardless of classification, with a 5-06 clearance.
“I was the last one, and so I chose to jump 5-05,” said Collins, who’s previous personal record was 5-04. “I cleared that, then 5-06, and I cleared that. It was crazy. I knew then I could win a state championship.”
She went on to capture the Coastal Conference championship with a 5-02 leap.
At the state meet, she won the event by two inches, clearing 5-04. Fellow sophomore Charity Stroud of E.E. Smith took second at 5-02.
Entering the competition with the state’s top jump of the season had painted a bullseye on Collins’ back.
“I feel like it put a little more pressure on me, because being No. 1 and then not winning it, people would have thought I really wasn’t that good,” she said.
She then collected another state crown as the third leg in the 1,600-meter relay by joining Courtney Tyndall, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford to time in at 4 minutes, 15.25 seconds.
All of this has come as quite a surprise to Collins, who last participated in track and field as a seventh grader, and according to her, she was nothing to write home about then.
“I did it a little bit, but I didn’t do it the normal way of jumping,” she said. “I always scissored over the bar, so it didn’t really work out very well.”
The pandemic wiped out her eighth-grade sports year, and she was hurt in the second practice of her freshman year, meaning this season was her first full campaign in track and field in three years.
Perhaps, however, none of this should be a surprise, considering her results in that first practice of her freshman year when Collins eventually cleared 5-03.
“I’m pretty tall, so coach just told me to try it and it worked out pretty well,” she said. “That was a surprise for me, because I hadn’t jumped in two years because of COVID. That was pretty good. I got really excited about it, and then I broke my hip the next practice, so it went down the drain.”
Collins, who stands 5-9, has now jumped full-time into sports after pursuing dance for 10 years. Her love for dance had waned over time, and so she’s decided to leave it behind to devote herself to track and field.
She has her sights set on Division I at the college level with hopes of competing for programs like the N.C. State Wolfpack or North Carolina Tar Heels.
Setting state records are also on her mind.
The outdoor mark of 5-08.25 was set in 1983 by Watauga’s April Cooke, and the indoor mark of 5-10 was set in 2004 by Southern Durham’s Patience Coleman.
“I’m just going to push and try my hardest,” she said. “There is a lot more work to be done.”
Here are a few of Collins’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Despicable Me.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Outer Banks.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Care Bears.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Houston, We Got a Problem” by Luke Combs.
Favorite Book: “Night” by Elie Wiesel.
Favorite Team: Texas Longhorns.
Favorite Athlete: Vashti Cunningham.
Favorite Vacation: Hope Town, Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing and surfing.
Favorite Subject: Health science.
Favorite Quote: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” – Joshua 1:9.
Favorite Food: Avocado toast.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Red Fish Grill.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When our 4x4 team with Grace Guilford, Courtney Tyndall and Kenley Ballou won states.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Katie Salter.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “I get into the zone and almost block everything out to make sure that I am focused on what I am about to do.”
Favorite Website/App: Apple Music.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Sam Hurley (@samhurly)
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Olivia Fails, Matthew Quispe, James Wallace, Luke Combs and Sam Hurley.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Grace Guilford, Courtney Tyndall, Kenley Ballou, Isabella Mennella, Alyssa Cooley and coach Marshall Windsor.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water bottle, food, boat, fire starter, and clothes.
