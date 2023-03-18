BEAUFORT — East Carteret swept the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference awards in boys basketball this winter.
Charles Matheka took home the Player of the Year honors while Daniel Griffee was rewarded with Coach of the Year.
Matheka displayed a fine all-around game in his junior season, going for 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Griffee led the Mariners to their fourth consecutive league championship in his fourth season as coach.
East went 9-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference and 20-7 overall.
Other all-conference honors went to Shamel Baker, Jacob Nelson and Sean Walker in boys basketball, Tanzania Locklear, Sydney Roberson and Kenliana Dixon in girls basketball, and Josiah Hynes, Daniel White, Luke Cordier and Darius Jarvis in wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.