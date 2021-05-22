BEAUFORT — The West Carteret wrestling team captured the County Cup for the fourth consecutive season Friday night with a sweep of Croatan and East Carteret.
The Patriots defeated the Cougars 46-27 and then beat the host Mariners 69-12 to move to 5-2 on the season.
“The County Cup is always hard fought,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “It’s always a great night. It’s fun to wrestle the county teams.”
The Patriots had to cancel four matches to begin the season after quarantining for two weeks due to coronavirus contact, and therefore their match total is far short of their competitors.
By contrast, Croatan moved to 11-3 after splitting its matches, and East fell to 5-9 with two losses.
“It’s just the way it is this year,” Smith said. “The kids are learning how to adjust. We’re learning to make the best of every day. We’re just trying to hit our stride. We made some improvements tonight over the last time we wrestled.”
Here is a breakdown of the three matches:
West 46, Croatan 27
The Patriots took nine of the 14 matches against the Cougars, winning four by pin, two apiece by decision and forfeit, and one by major decision.
West has won five of the last seven in the county rivalry that features two of the best programs in the state after Croatan had controlled the series for years, winning eight in a row going back to the 2013 season.
“Croatan, obviously, is a great program,” Smith said. “They are always a barometer for us, a way to examine our team. They help us get better.”
Trailing 27-22, the Patriots captured the last four matches by six points apiece at 106, 113, 120 and 126 pounds.
Jaden McBride (5-0) pinned T.J. Crossen (7-1) in 1:53, Skyler Oxford (5-0) pinned Colton Lieske (9-3) in 53 seconds, Bo Fearing (4-1) won by forfeit, and John Watts (2-1) pinned Jacob Parker (7-7) in 20 seconds.
“Croatan is pretty tough up top, and it was a battle through the lineup,” Smith said. “The lightweights pulled it out for us.”
Each team had won five matches before West closed the contest with four straight wins. The Cougars had claimed three of four matches prior to that stretch.
Landon Gray (12-2) held off Hiroki Cruz (3-4) in an 8-3 decision in the 182-pound match, Ryan Lindsay (14-0) won by forfeit at 220 pounds, and Zach Lindsay (13-1) pinned Isaac McPherson (4-3) in 58 seconds at 285.
Three of the biggest matches took place at 138, 160 and 195 with West winning each time.
Jacob Bennett (5-2) took a 9-2 decision over Luke Walker (9-3), Aaron Jeronimo (2-4) edged Eli Simonette (5-1) in a 4-2 decision, and Josh Henderson (7-0) garnered an 8-0 major decision over Dakota Gray (9-1).
“They are good where we are good,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “Normally, Luke is going to win, Dakota is going to win, so if we don’t win there, we’re in jeopardy with the two forfeits we gave up. I thought West looked really good. They were sharp.”
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) pin T.J. Crossen (C), 1:53.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Colton Lieske (C), 0:53.
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – John Watts (WC) pin Jacob Parker (C), 0:20.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Jacob Bennett (WC) dec. Luke Walker (C), 9-2.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Gabriel Torres (WC), 1:58.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Leonardo Torres (WC), 1:28.
160 – Aaron Jeronimo (WC) dec. Eli Simonette (C), 4-2.
170 – River Carroll (WC) pin Blake McCabe (C), 0:31.
182 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Hiroki Cruz (WC), 8-3.
195 – Josh Henderson (WC) maj. dec. Dakota Gray (C), 8-0.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Isaac McPherson (WC), 0:58.
West 69, East 12
The Patriots controlled the action against the Mariners, proving victorious in 12 of the 14 matches, taking six by forfeit, five by pin and one by decision.
Jacob Bennett and River Carroll showed why they are two of the best wrestlers in the 3A division with a pair of impressive wins.
Bennett (5-2), who took sixth in the state at 126 last season, pinned Shane Hatfield (12-2) in 1:22 at 138 pounds. Carroll (7-0), last year’s 170-pound state champion, pinned Jathan Parker (10-1) in 1:17 at 182.
“Those two pin a lot of kids,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “They are two of the best in the state. Shane and Jathan went up against elite competition there, and so we’ll look at the tape, see how they can get better. It’s good for Shane and Jathan to see some adversity. They have big aspirations, and matches like those will only help them.”
Bo Fearing (4-1) pinned Oliver Prygodzinski (3-4) in 1:37 at 120 pounds, Hiroki Cruz (3-4) pinned Antonio Wallace (4-7) in 1:42 at 195, and Isaac McPherson (4-3) pinned Daniel White (7-5) in 1:58 at 285 to round out West’s pins.
The highlight of the match for East came at 160 pounds with Nery Resendiz-Garcia (4-8) pinning Leonardo Torres (0-4) in 5:52.
“It’s great to see him get some success,” Harrison Smith said. “It can be tough when you are a freshman. It can be a long season when you don’t have many wins, and it can be hard to convince yourself to come to practice, so that was great to see.”
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 1:37.
126 – John Watts (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Steve Gill (EC), 2-1.
138 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Shane Hatfield (EC), 1:22.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Gabriel Torres (WC), 0:22.
152 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Leonardo Torres (WC), 5:52.
170 – Aaron Geronimo (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – River Carroll (WC) pin Jathan Parker (EC), 1:17.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 1:42.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Daniel White (EC), 1:58.
Croatan 58, East 16
While the score was one-sided, the match was competitive.
The Cougars took eight of the 14 matches but held just a 4-3 edge in wrestled matches as the Mariners forfeited four bouts.
“They have three guys that really wrestle well for them,” Perry said. “East looked good tonight.”
The 138- and 145-pound matches went down to the wire with East’s Shane Hatfield (12-2) taking a 1-0 decision over Luke Walker (9-3) and Ronan Carletta (10-3) escaping with a 5-3 sudden victory over Cody Raymond (9-3).
“I felt like we wrestled competitively against Croatan,” Harrison Smith said. “We were pretty close to even with them in wrestled matches, and that is something you can hang your hat on, because they are a great wrestling program. It feels good to be able to compete with them.”
Jathan Parker (10-1) gave the Mariners their other win at 182 with an 18-3 major decision over Landon Gray (12-2).
The Cougars racked up big points between 152 and 220 pounds.
Anthony Marello (12-1) took a 15-0 technical fall over Micah Evans (1-5), Eli Simonette (5-1) pinned Nery Resendiz-Garcia (4-8) in 35 seconds, Dakota Gray (9-1) pinned Antonio Wallace (4-7) in 2:18, and Ryan Lindsay (14-0) pinned Daniel White (7-5) in 4:56.
106 – Thomas Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Colton Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) dec. Luke Walker (C), 1-0.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) sudden victory Cody Raymond (C), 5-3.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) tech fall Micah Evans (EC), 15-0.
160 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 0;35.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) maj. dec. Landon Gray (C), 18-5.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 2:18.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Daniel White (EC), 4:56.
285 – Zack Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
