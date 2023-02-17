TAMPA — There had been 632 days and 22 races since Cooper Webb last won a Monster Energy AMA Supercross race.
The county native put an end to those streaks last weekend at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
The crowd witnessed a battle of determination that saw the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider take over the lead late in the race from runner-up Chase Sexton of Team Honda HRC.
“It’s been over a year since I’ve won a race, so now that I’ve got that winning feeling again, I now have the confidence, equipment, fitness and speed to do it again,” Webb said after the race. “From a championship standpoint, we’re in a great spot and confidence is key for me, so I look forward to Oakland.”
The next race takes place Saturday night at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
The event is the re-scheduled Round 2 race that was postponed due to regional flooding. It pays points to both the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as well as the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship series.
The gate will drop at 8 p.m. and air on Peacock.
The victory for Webb tightened the season standings so that only four points now separate the top three riders.
Eli Tomac leads the standings with 113 points, followed by Sexton with 111 and Webb with 109. No other rider has more than 93 points.
Webb and Sexton are the only two riders to finish in the top five in all five rounds.
Webb’s last win came in the 2021 season finale in Salt Lake City, where he clinched his second 450SX championship.
He earned three runner-up finishes last season but experienced a rough Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign that saw him finish seventh.
The triumph in Tampa gave him 20 in his career, tying him with Ken Roczen and Jeff Ward for 10th place on the all-time SX win list. In 96 SX starts, Webb has earned 48 podium finishes.
KTM now has 60 SX victories, trailing only Kawasaki (70) since 2012 when KTM earned its first win, and has now won a SX race for 12 consecutive seasons.
Sporadic rain throughout the day exacerbated the tough, changing track conditions at Raymond James Stadium, but when the gate dropped on the 450SX class main event the skies were clear.
Webb was credited with the official holeshot but Sexton’s momentum over the stripe put him directly into the lead with Webb, Webb’s teammate Aaron Plessinger, Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Adam Cianciarulo in tow.
Tomac, the points leader and defending champion, was ninth out of the first corner.
Before one minute had run off the race clock, Anderson collided with Justin Barcia. The riders tangled and dropped to the back of the pack.
Three minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap main event, Sexton had pulled a 1.7-second gap on the pack. Most fans were expecting to see Tomac battling forward, but the pace of the front runners was close and the only rider seeming to make headway was Webb.
Throughout the race, Webb pulled within a second of Sexton on two occasions but seemed to be biding his time for a pass attempt. Meanwhile, Tomac seemed settled into fifth position, eight seconds behind Roczen and eight seconds ahead of Justin Cooper.
Webb’s strategy of patience almost fell apart with less than three minutes on the race clock when he got wildly out of control in a whoops section that was the longest whoops section of the year, causing it to break down rapidly.
Webb kept his feet on the pegs and the bike on the track and in short order made up the time he’d lost on Sexton. The next lap through, Sexton made a nearly identical mistake, could not save it, and crashed.
Webb took over the lead and brought home the win, his first of the season. Sexton recovered quickly and took second place, and Plessinger took third without pressure to give the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team two spots on the podium .
“I came into today knowing I needed to execute a good result, but the day didn’t start out that special for me, as I struggled in qualifying and my heat race,” Webb said. “In the main event, I really focused and went to work. I got a good start and rode really solid laps, although the sand and the lapped riders were tough. I saw the leader go down and I was able to take the lead and the win.”
