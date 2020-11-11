It’s somewhat ironic, and unfortunately so, that the coronavirus pandemic will impact the two high school sports where Carteret County shines the brightest.
After all, if there are two things student-athletes here can do, it’s wrestle and run.
Cross country, along with volleyball, kicks off the amended 2020-2021 sports calendar next week.
Teams will be limited at their meets this season.
A maximum of four schools are allowed per meet, with teams limited to seven individuals at those races. At three-team meets, they can have nine runners, and at two-school meets, there can be 14 individuals.
There is a two-meet per week limit, a 14-meet season limit, and those big weekend invitationals are a thing of the past.
Runners must maintain at least 6 feet of distancing between individuals, with no grouping.
Race organizers are asked to consider using staggered, wave or interval starts, as well as finish corrals and or multiple finish chutes.
Wrestling starts in April, but it’s hard to imagine that sport existing in the world we’re living in now.
Conditioning and mirror drills are currently allowed with spacing, and no contact. Wrestlers may skill and drill without touching a teammate, which includes 6 feet of distancing.
There won’t be any regular season tournaments, nor will there be a dual-team postseason.
There will only be individual regional and state tournaments, and consolation rounds won’t be included.
Those are scheduled for June 19 and June 26. Hopefully, the world will look a little different then.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
