The basic idea behind catch and release is not to just catch and release but to catch and release and survive, the important caveat not to be frivolously forgotten.
As we have used proper gear matched to our target fish and used a net to minimize damage to the skin, scales and protective slime layer, how should we handle the fish to maximize survival, not to just see them swim away, but longtime survival after release.
How? Keep your fish in the water if possible. Sometimes it’s not. If you want a fin-and-grin photo op, keep your hands out of the gills and gill plate. Damaging a fish’s “lungs” is a sure way to kill it. Cradle your photogenic catch gently with both hands, one under the belly, the other toward the tail and release the fish as quickly as possible. Whether doing the photo op or removing a hook, a rule of thumb can be that a fish cannot remain healthy out of water for longer than you can hold your breath.
Since I mentioned hook removal, we all keep good long-nose plyers close by, but there are also some even more efficient hook removers such as ARC Dehookers, Catch & Hook-Hook Remover and the EZ Hook Remover. They are quick and efficient while minimizing damage to the fish their time out of water. They work even better if you have mashed the hook-barb down ahead of time. Many of these devices work well without removing your catch out of the water. If your fish is deeply hooked, it’s better to cut the line and release the fish rather than performing 20 minutes of oral surgery. We’ve all see this, especially for deep-hooked flounder. That being the case, when using natural baits, use fast-rusting bronze hooks and not “forever” stainless steel ones.
Most fish, especially if they have been removed from the water, suffer some level of trauma, so some level of revival would be helpful to increase survival. One effective method of revival is to point your catch and gently move it back and forth until its gills are working properly and it maintains its upright balance. When the fish recovers and attempts to swim away, let it swim from your hands. Large fish may take some extra time to properly recover, especially as the air and water temperatures rise.
Next week, I will cover the specialized problem of barotrauma.
---------------------
A couple of species that are making a good showing this past week are cobia and Spanish mackerel.
Cobia are now moving inshore to spawn, and fish have been caught as close in as the turning basin where a 36-pounder was landed on a Gulp! shrimp!
As far as Spanish mackerel, excellent catches are being made from the inlets on out, around the rock ledges and nearshore artificial reefs, such as AR 315 and 320. The piers have been reporting routine blitz conditions, especially at daybreak and sunset.
From the piers, GotCha plugs are the standard, while from boats, trolling Clark Spoons or throwing metals like Thingama Jigs, Stingsilvers and Spanish Candy are best. I hope to get some Kastmaster action this week on the beach.
On Saturday, I even saw a pontoon boat trolling for Spanish of the end of Bogue Pier. Pretty gutsy!
Since the water temperature is still in the 60s, the bonito bite is still holding up, and there are also blues in the mix. I do have to mention that the gray trout catches are still doing great while deep-jigging the metal from nearshore structure into the turning basin around the train trestle, Coast Guard Station and any hard structure.
When was the last time you caught a 5-pound gray trout? I used to routinely get them, and bigger ones, during my time on Long Island, but that was long ago and far away. In the Morehead City Port area, reds, blacks and sheepshead are also still biting well on bait, and the Spanish are inside too. On the bottom, don’t forget the great sea mullet action.
I mentioned Spanish, but the king macks are also moving in where there was good action as close in as AR 320. A few weeks ago, I mentioned some unusual fish you may “bump” into. Well, there were reports of ocean sunfish lollygagging around AR 315. Some of the video was spectacular for these monsters of the deep.
As far as the surf, there are sea mullet, some blues, Spanish and black drum. I hope to get some first-hand knowledge this week as the weather normalizes to typical late-May conditions. If you go up to Portsmouth and Ocracoke, the reds, big and small, are being landed. The pompano bite is still spotty, but the ones being caught are citation-size.
Reds are scattering up at the Haystacks, Core Creek and its feeders, over to the Neuse and New rivers too. There are good catches of specks in the Neuse and New rivers, and to a lesser extent in between. These are likely spawning fish.
One day last week, I fished one of the Highway 24 creeks, and all I saw was wall-to-wall baits, small baits that is, peanuts and finger mullet, but I didn’t see anything big eating them. Most of the fishing is pretty good right now, both in variety and numbers.
---------------------
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish, blues, sea mullet, pigfish and croakers.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a good Spanish blitz most early mornings and late evenings, as well as some blues, sea mullet, pigfish and a few flounder. They also reported a “lost” cobia.
Seaview Pier reports mullet, Spanish, blues, croakers, black drum and a good run of speckled trout this past week.
Surf City Pier similarly reports Spanish, blues, flounder, puffers and other bottom fare.
Jolly Roger Pier reports mullet, blues, Spanish and more bonito being caught. With a warming weather forecast, this bite may be coming to an end soon as they move north for the summer.
---------------------
Offshore bottom fishing has been good if you can get there on both the east and west sides of the shoals on the ledges and usual state reefs.
If you don’t want to go way out there, AR 330 and the Hutton can provide some good action, including reef donkeys if you just want a good pull.
Really offshore, the spring wahoo and blackfin tuna bite is still on, and mahi-mahi are showing as well from the Big Rock to the Swansboro Hole.
---------------------
Finally, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program, in partnership with the Oregon Inlet Artificial Reef Committee, sank a 108-foot tugboat Friday off Oregon Inlet.
The Valley Forge joins two other tugboats, the America and the American, at AR-165. The site, which is located about 7 miles southeast of Oregon Inlet, also contains approximately 7,200 tons of recycled concrete pipe. The site was established, and all materials placed, as part of a Coastal Recreational Fishing License grant awarded to the Oregon Inlet Artificial Reef Committee.
The Valley Forge is a 108-foot firefighting tugboat, originally commissioned by the U.S. Army and constructed in 1954. It served for many decades and underwent a refit in the 1990s. The tug was later decommissioned and put up for auction in 2012. Its placement leaves a navigational clearance of approximately 20 feet. The division plans to sink some large reef balls and concrete pipe at the site later this year. The GPS coordinates for AR-165 are: 35° 41.672’ N, 75° 26.313’ W.
