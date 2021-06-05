WILSON — The West Carteret wrestling team moved to 10-5 overall on Tuesday with a split at a nonconference tri-meet held at Fike.
The Patriots defeated their host 43-30 but fell to Corinth Holders 40-34.
West actually went 3-4 on the mat against Fike but took advantage of five weight classes won by forfeit to pull off the victory. The three wins came from Joshua Knipe (10-1) at 220 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Justin Bullock, Christian Mezzaroba (12-4) at 132 with a 9-4 decision over Barrett Klutey and Jacob Bennett (14-2) at 145 with a pin of Patrick McCullen.
Only three weight classes in the match were decided via pin, with West going 1-2 in those. The Patriots saved two of their strongest grapplers for the end of the match, but their 43-24 lead was strong enough to overcome the two losses.
Both losses were close, however, with Hiroki Cruz (10-5) at 182 pounds losing a 4-3 decision to Zametrie Bagley and Josh Henderson (14-2) at 195 dropping a 5-2 decision to Jayleen Bullock. Bagley (14-3) and Bullock (18-0) are both strong wrestlers this season.
West won its final two weight class matchups against Corinth Holders, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a tough 2-5 start to the match. Between the 195- and 126-pound bouts, only Jaden McBride (14-0) and Knipe scored wins. Knipe got a 9-0 victory by major decision over Patrick Gatlin at 195 and McBride won by forfeit at 106.
West went 4-3 between 132 pounds and 182 with all wins decided via pin. John Watts (8-4) at 132 pinned Evan Davidson in 2:43, Bennett at 145 put Carter Felix to the mat in 2:40, River Carroll (16-0) at 170 pinned Ethan Mello in 2:29, and Cruz at 182 got the whistle in 5:30 over Aidan Tauszky.
The Patriots’ next match will be Wednesday when they host nonconference South Central.
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 43, Fike 30
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Andrew Woodard (F) win by forfeit.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Barrett Klutey (F), 9-4.
138 – John Watts (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Patrick McCullen (F).
152 – Julian Lockridge (F) win by forfeit.
160 – Vincent Page (F) pin Aaron Jeronimo (WC).
170 – River Carroll (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Zametrie Bagley (F) dec. Hiroki Cruz (WC), 4-3.
195 – Jayleen Bullock (F) dec. Josh Henderson (WC), 5-2.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Justin Bullock (F), 10-2.
285 – DeSaun Avent (F) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
----------------
Corinth Holders 40, West Carteret 34
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Sophia Forquer (CH) pin Skyler Oxford (WC), 1:13.
120 – Blake Hines (CH) dec. Bo Fearing (WC), 6-2.
126 – Austin Clough (CH) win by forfeit.
132 – John Watts (WC) pin Evan Davidson (CH), 2:43.
138 – Joseph Palmer (CH), dec. Christian Mezzaroba (WC), 3-2.
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Carter Felix (CH), 2:40.
152 – Samuel Leguizamo (CH) win by forfeit.
160 – Logan Haseley (CH) pin Aaron Jeronimo (WC), 4:11.
170 – River Carroll (WC) pin Ethan Mello (CH), 2:29.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Aidan Tauszky (CH), 5:30.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Patrick Gatlin (CH), 9-0.
220 – Preston Collie (CH) maj. dec. Josh Henderson (WC), 13-5.
285 – Javari Wright (CH) pin Isaac McPherson (WC), 1:47.
