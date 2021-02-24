MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team made easy work of its first round 3A state playoffs opponent on Tuesday.
The No. 6-seeded Patriots (9-2) jumped out to a quick lead over No. 11 Walter M. Williams (9-5) and rode it to a 67-37 victory.
The win earned West a second-round matchup with No. 3 New Hanover (9-1) on Thursday.
West, winners of the 3A Coastal Conference, wasted no time against the wild-card Bulldogs. It outscored the visitors 20-8 in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 30-15 advantage and all the momentum.
“I thought we brought the intensity,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “I told them, if we rebound and play defense, we can get a lead. And if we can get a lead, they’ll panic and we can ride that out. It could have gone either way. They’re a good team. They could have taken that early lead.”
Williams reached the state playoffs after placing second in the 3A Mid-Piedmont Conference. The Bulldogs drove 200 miles to reach West, but both teams still had plenty of experience watching the other through the cameras installed in almost every high school gym in the country.
“It’s a benefit and a drawback to have these (Pixellot) cameras,” Mansfield said. “It’s good that you can go watch every game on your opponents, but they can do the same to you.”
West senior Gavin Gillikin led the way offensively with 21 points. The guard sank three treys from deep and scored 17 of his game-high 21 in the first half.
“I thought we played great,” Gillikin said. “We all played together. They hit me when I was open, and I was happy to catch fire. We went on a run at the beginning, and we out-rebounded them all night with James (Kenon) and Jaxon (Ellingsworth).”
Gillikin has been a member of the varsity team for the last three seasons, watching the Patriots win a program-high three straight conference titles.
“I love playing with these guys,” he said. “It’s all team ball. There’s not one guy who walks out every night with 30 points. You enjoy that. It’s something really fun to go out on for a senior year. This is how I wanted to end my time here.”
Gillikin suffered a scary neck injury during a 77-62 win over Swansboro at home on Feb. 2. He was lifted on a gurney and taken to the emergency room after landing awkwardly, but luckily, he returned to the floor in the team’s next game, a 61-45 win at White Oak.
“It scared the crap out of me, but all my teammates were there for me,” Gillikin said. “I was blessed to be able to come back and play. It could have been something career-ending, but I’m very blessed to be back.”
While Gillikin got the majority of his points from deep, West turned to towering forwards Ellingsworth (6 feet, 7 inches) and James Kenon (6-5) for 10 points apiece and a dozen or so combined blocks and defensive rebounds. The pair also gave the crowd life with back-to-back dunks midway through the fourth quarter.
“Both those guys were huge for us tonight,” Mansfield said. “When we can have that kind of presence on the boards, we can be really good.”
Shane Graves and Dylan McBride scored seven apiece and Rob Cummings added five points.
West emptied the bench with two minutes to go in the fourth and got seven points from a group of jayvee upstarts. J.J. Montford sank a three-pointer, and Cason Collins and Adam Cummings each scored on layups.
The Patriots shot 4-of-5 from the foul line, while Williams finished 5-of-13.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Williams................................... 8 7 10 12 - 37
West Carteret......................... 20 10 15 22 - 67
WILLIAMS (37) – Smith 11, Byrd 8, Lester 6, J. King 3, K. King 3, Crawley 2, Jones 2, Turner 2.
WEST CARTERET (67) – Gillikin 21, Ellingsworth 10, Kenon 10, Graves 7, McBride 7, R. Cummings 5, Montford 3, Collins 2, A. Cummings 2.
