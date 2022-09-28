OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team “set the tone” in the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Swansboro.
Head coach Paul Slater wasn’t sure what kind of performance he’d get out of his team after a 12-day recess, but his team looked fresh in the league opener for both programs. Croatan improved to 3-4-2 overall with the win.
“I thought our boys were very focused and hungry,” Slater said. “It was a great start, even from the warmups. It sets the tone. For people that don’t know, they see two wins and they don’t expect much.”
The Cougars only won two games during their ultra-tough nonconference schedule, but they still came into the match on Tuesday ranked No. 11 in the 3A east division by MaxPreps.com.
Swansboro (11-2 overall) came in ranked No. 2, its only loss a 1-0 defeat to No. 1-ranked Williams.
Croatan senior Gavin Beaupre scored both of his team’s goals in the crucial win, putting one past Pirates keeper Drew Pittman in the 32nd minute off a pass from Eugene Wilson and then squeezing one under the cross bar in the 66th minute. Tyler Thorpe dished the assist for that goal.
Beaupre’s second goal came six minutes after Swansboro got on the scoreboard with a Steven Floyd goal. The senior’s score off a long pass from Linus Rischbieter was one of just a couple offensive bright points for an otherwise struggling Pirate offense.
“We got outworked tonight,” Swansboro coach Doug Kidd said. “(Croatan’s) transitions were incredible in both directions. So was their speed of play and their work ethic. Ours was not. We struggled to put together anything offensively. Full credit to Croatan, they were the better team tonight.”
The two teams had clashing styles of play, Swansboro with its collect-and-kick strategy to feed Floyd the long ball. The forward has scored 27 of his team’s 46 goals this season, but the one-man push up front didn’t fare well against the Cougars.
“We knew they wanted to play direct and get in behind us with Floyd,” Slater said. “They tried to take some things away from us offensively, too, but I thought we did a good job spreading the ball around and making it difficult for them to key in on any one player or one side of the field.”
The Pirates did have a few other goals attempts in the match. Floyd sent a screaming kick toward the goal before it was absorbed into Croatan keeper James McCargo’s chest. After the Cougars’ Danny Metcalf got sent off with a yellow card, Floyd took a low cross from Jeremiah Rodriguez in front of the net, but his shot was slow and easily scooped up by McCargo. Rodriguez had a chance at a breakaway shot on goal, but the ball got away from the midfielder on a lead kick.
Croatan missed out on a couple of scoring chances late in the game, too. Swansboro’s Klint Rhude got sent off the field with a red card, but on the subsequent free kick, a header from Jack Wilson sailed just over the crossbar. When Ty Nickson drilled a shot on goal a few minutes later, Jack Melton had a chance on the deflection off Pittman, but his shot dinged off the sidebar.
Croatan has won its last three games against the Bucs. The two teams were joined together in the Coastal Conference last season, with the Cougars winning both games by a combined 4-0 score. The two teams didn’t play in 2019 or in spring 2021. Croatan won 2-1 in 2018, and Swansboro’s last victory was 2-1 in 2017.
The Cougars start their conference schedule 1-0, looking to repeat after back-to-back league titles in spring 2021 and last fall. Slater said he knew there was going to be pressure with a nonconference schedule that would test his young team, a schedule that included Laney (11-0-1) and Hoggard (11-1-1), the No. 1 and No. 6 teams in the state across all classifications, respectively, No. 2 team in the 3A west Hickory (9-0-3) and No. 5 team in the 3A east Jacksonville (6-6-2).
“I knew if we went .500 in nonconference this year, we’d be fine,” Slater said. “We were right there, so I’m not upset with where we are.”
The Cougars took out the toughest conference opponent right off the bat, but it will still have a tough row to hoe with West Carteret (5-2-1), White Oak (7-4-2) and Dixon (5-3-3) in the mix.
Swansboro will look to get its first conference win on Thursday when it travels to Dixon. The Bulldogs tied White Oak 2-2 on Tuesday.
“I like our team,” Kidd said. “I think we’ll respond and bounce back, improve. We have to, because if not, it’ll be the same thing for the rest of the conference.”
Croatan will travel to Dixon on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Swansboro............ 0 1 - 1
Croatan................. 1 1 - 2
Scoring Summary
C – Beaupre (Wilson assist), 32nd minute.
S – Floyd (Rischbieter assist), 60th minute.
C – Beaupre (Thorpe assist), 66th minute.
