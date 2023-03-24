KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Croatan boys lacrosse team took sole possession of first place in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference Tuesday with a 10-9 overtime victory at First Flight.
The Cougars (4-2) trailed 2-1 at the end of the first quarter but tied it up 5-5 by halftime and stayed neck-and-neck with the Nighthawks (1-4) through the third and fourth.
In overtime, Matej Roth set up from behind the net and hit Asher Denham in the crease for the game-winning goal.
Denham led the game with four goals while Roth scored three and added three assists. The win over First Flight is the program’s first since 2017. The Nighthawks have won the conference each of the last two seasons.
Croatan is on a four-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2 against tough nonconference opponents it won’t see in the state playoffs. The Cougars appear poised to build on last season’s program-best 11-4 finish. They are currently ranked No. 3 in the 1A/2A/3A east division.
Other scorers in the First Flight win were Graham Myers with two goals and Drew DeGeorge with one. Myers also tallied two assists and DeGeorge had one.
Will Horrell and DeGeorge led with four groundballs apiece, Horrell won 14 of his 22 faceoff attempts. In the net, goalie Jackson Griffing finished with 11 saves.
First Flight scorers were Danny Gardill with four, Cam Van Lunen with three and Mason Miller and Joe Waddington with one apiece. Gardill also had three assists in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.