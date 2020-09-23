It’s difficult not to be impressed with Croatan’s accomplishments as an athletic program during the past 22 years.
Since opening in the 1998-1999 school year, the Cougars have put themselves on the 2A map.
Last year, it became the first county program to ever win the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Wells Fargo Cup competition by capturing the 2A division.
Croatan was the state runner-up this past year, falling just 7.5 points short of a Carrboro program that has won seven of the last nine 2A Wells Fargo Cups.
The Cougars have now placed in the top five for seven consecutive years. They took third for four straight years (2014-2015 to 2017-2018) after taking fourth in 2013-2014.
A lot of the success of the program has come via the wrestling and running teams.
The wrestling squad has finished as the dual-team state runner-up in three straight years.
Croatan won back-to-back dual-team and individual state crowns in 2010 and 2011 and went to the dual-team state final in four consecutive seasons (2010-2013). The 2011 club represents the last 2A team from the eastern part of the state to win a state title.
The Cougars have now gone to the state dual final in 10 of the final 16 seasons, going 2-8 in those matches.
The boys won back-to-back winter indoor track and field state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing as the state runner-up in 2017. They’ve placed in the top five of the state for four consecutive years.
They were also the back-to-back state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 in the spring outdoor seasons.
The girls cross country team hasn’t garnered a state crown, but it hasn’t been for lack of trying. They’ve won 11 east regional titles with eight of those coming during a nine-year run from 2001-2009.
The Cougars have finished in the top 10 of the state on 15 occasions. The club was twice a state runner-up (2009, 2013).
The boys cross country team was the state runner-up in 2002.
The girls golf team won the state title in 2015 after claiming three top-three finishes in a row, taking third, second and third, respectively, from 2012-2014.
Perhaps Croatan makes capturing state championships look easy, winning eight in 22 years as an athletic program, but it most assuredly is not.
In a combined 111 years, West Carteret (est. 1964) and East Carteret (est. 1965) have combined to win six state titles with West getting four and East getting two.
