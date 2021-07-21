When we wake up Monday morning, we’ll be one week away from the start of the high school sports season.
One week.
It’s hard to believe.
Maybe its because the last prep campaign ended less than a month ago.
The pandemic-amended 2020-2021 schedule has the summer feeling like a holi-day break rather than a months-long vacation.
The track and field and wrestling state champion-ships just took place on the final weekend of June.
Last year was anything but standard with delayed schedules, limited schedules, sports in unfamiliar seasons, limited crowd capacities and mask wearing.
This upcoming season should be more ordinary.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When student-athletes take to the fields, courts, links and running paths for the first official practice in a week and a half, they will do so without face masks.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When the Croatan boys soccer team takes the pitch for the first time as a de-fending state champion on Monday, Aug. 16 at New Hanover, there will be no face masks.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When the Havelock football crowd travels as well as it always has when it visits Croatan for the first time ever on Friday, Aug. 20, there will be no capacity restrictions.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When the East Carteret football team visits West Carteret on Friday, Sept. 17 for the first Mullet Bucket in two years, there should be about 2,500 fans in attendance.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When the Croatan volleyball team visits West Carteret on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for a match that will likely go five sets, because seemingly every match be-tween those squads goes five sets, there should be no masks or a capacity limit.
And we can thank the vaccine for it.
When the West Carteret football team visits Croatan in league action for the first time ever in the regular sea-son finale on Friday, Oct. 29, there may be a conference championship on the line.
Imagine the crowd if there is.
And if there is, guess what we can thank for it?
