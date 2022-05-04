Here it is the first week of May, and we start another sea turtle season on Bogue Banks and in Emerald Isle.
The Sea Turtle Protection Program in Emerald Isle has been going on as since well before I arrived and is alive and well under current program coordinator Dale Baquer with a host of dedicated volunteers on the local level and Matthew Godfrey, Ph.D. at the state level.
These volunteers, which until recently included myself, Dr. Bogus, and my wife Louise, walk every morning to identify new nests, monitor them during the approximately 50- to 60-day incubation period and assist during hatching of the baby turtles and excavate the hatched nest to get a final accounting of the nest. The town of Emerald Isle gratefully provides invaluable support during the nesting season as well.
First, here is some information about sea turtles, which should cover most of the FAQs about sea turtles that volunteers are mostly asked. Most of the nesting sea turtles locally are loggerheads (about 96 percent), followed by greens (3 percent), a few Kemps Ridleys, rarely a hawksbill, and very rarely, but spectacularly, a giant leatherback has graced our beach strand. I do remember the year we had a leatherback nest here and baby hatchling leatherbacks found their way to the ocean. Amazing.
So, what do sea turtles eat? We all know about jellyfish, which is the prime diet of leatherbacks, but loggerheads are mainly carnivores, and their strong jaws allow them to crush conchs, bivalves and horseshoe crabs. They also eat jellyfish, along with shrimp, sponges, fish and sometimes even seaweed and sargassum. Greens are mainly herbivores, eating algae and sea grass and sea weed.
The protective programs we have in place are there to ensure the long-term survival of the sea turtles, which is critical since their life cycle spans many decades. It is thought that loggerhead turtles don’t reproduce until their third decade, maybe as old as 35 years or so, and maybe only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach reproductive maturity.
A major query is how many eggs does a sea turtle lay. Loggerhead nests are closely monitored and a good account of the nest is gotten during the hatching and after. The typical loggerhead nest has about 120 eggs that hatch in about 60 days depending on the weather, specifically the temperature. We’ve seen hatchings in as little as 50 days for the early nests incubating in the warm summer sun and nearly 70 days for late nests that linger into the cooler days of October and November.
Once hatched, the baby turtles make the perilous trip to the Gulf Stream and the Sargasso Sea to start their lives. By the way, that’s about a 40-mile journey from the beaches of Bogue Banks at a time when they are most vulnerable … soft on the outside crunchy in the middle. There are many predators along the way and even more at their destination, including mahi-mahi, or dolphin fish, that eat just about anything and everything available.
Next week, I’ll give an accounting of the 2021 season here in Emerald Isle and the Carolina Coast.
Now for the fishing:
As I have previously mentioned, this year has been unusually warm, leading to unusually higher water temperatures by about 3 degrees or so. This has had the effect of jumpstarting the fishing two to three weeks early.
The sea mullet action started in February and hasn’t quit, including nearshore waters, surf and ocean fishing piers. Catches have included a number of citation trophy fish. On Bogue Banks and Topsail Island and in deeper waters of the Morehead City Turning Basin and Intracoastal Waterway, the action has been steady and fish are again big.
If you are not a bottom angler, you may be targeting Spanish mackerel. The Spanish bite started about two weeks early with limits being filled, and the fish are quality size. There have been pier blitzes, the onshore action around inlets has been steady, and nearshore trolling action has been excellent. Trolling Clarkspoons is a common approach, but many anglers prefer cast and retrieve, using some of the new castable Clarkspoons, reliable Stingsilvers and the blingy Spanish Candy and Thingma Jigs.
There are also small bluefish in the mix and some of the best Atlantic bonito action in years, especially after disappointing 2020 and 2021 seasons.
As expected on piers, the wind direction can determine what is hot or not. On the calming and clearing northeast winds, the Spanish are hot and sea mullet not, but like Monday, with the southwesterlies firing up, the sea mullet bite was back on again. As far as Spanish, several early morning paddleboarders mentioned Spanish jumping around their boards as they paddled through a sea of glass minnows.
The action from Spanish is excellent just outside inlets. I had a report of limits reached just outside Bogue Inlet in 30 feet of 64-degree water just east of the inlet. And don’t forget the Cape Lookout area, the nearshore reefs, AR-315 and AR-320 and the live bottoms, like Keypost Rocks, just outside and east of Bogue Inlet.
Speaking of meat eaters, the gray trout action is arguably the best in years, both in quantity and quality. Citation fish 24 inches and above and some fish weighing in at 5, 6 and even 7 pounds are surprisingly common. With the flounder ban firmly in place, guess what…there are plenty of them being caught from the piers, surf around the usual reefs and wrecks and inside too. Flounder, flounder everywhere…
On those blustery days, inside fishing is also picking up. Reds and specks are on the menu on live baits, as well as soft artificials and Gulps! And yes, topwater action is good too. The black drum action inside has also held up as it has all winter, and the other muncher and cruncher, the sheepshead, are making their way to the inside, gnarly structural summer haunts. As they move in, action at ocean fishing piers has been excellent too. On those clear northeast wind days, you can sight fish them on the pier pilings.
Then there is the traditional run of BIG spring pompano. Yes, they are here with fish to 4 pounds being weighed in. Both Bogue Banks and Topsail piers report some nice citation fish, along with beach surf citations. I don’t catch them often since I use only metal, plastic and sometimes wood, but when I do, they are BIG and hooked on a Kastmaster. From the piers, every year some big ones are landed on GotChas.
One disappointment is surf fishing. There are some Spanish and blues, but where are the slot red drum? There are few reports of a few reds on the east end of Bogue Banks, but not much else. There are, however, good catches of slot-and-above reds on Ocracoke Island and schools of old drum from Cape Lookout to Ocracoke to Cape Point and north.
With all this going on, how about cobia? There have been some caught to the north of us. The only one I heard of locally was a 22-inch catch and release. But it’s May, and they should show up soon.
Offshore, there are good catches of wahoo and mahi in the zip code of the Big Rock, and there have been some weather friendly days to get there.
FYI, Emerald Isle beach vehicle driving is closed for the season and will reopen in mid-September.
