MOREHEAD CITY — Emme Baber had never scored in double digits in 39 career games.
The West Carteret senior point guard took care of that in the 40th. She went for 10 points last week in a 40-25 win over Pamlico.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize I scored that much,” said the four-year varsity player. “I wasn’t focused on that. It surprised me.”
Baber also established a career high in rebounds with eight and tied her previous career highs with three assists and two blocks. She fell one steal short of matching a career high with three.
That stat line would have been good for any player in the second game of her senior season, but it was particularly sweet for Baber. Nearly 11 months earlier, her knee buckled and she collapsed during a scrimmage one week before the start of the season.
“I felt a pop, and I couldn’t get up,” she said.
She tore her ACL on Jan. 2 – the season started a month late due to the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule – and after getting the diagnosis on Jan. 6, she had surgery on Jan. 16.
“It is most definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said. “Mentally, it was hard. I’ve been working so hard to get back on the court this season. I’m glad and blessed I got back.”
Making it even harder was watching a Patriots team that appeared just one player short of competing for a 3A Coastal Conference championship.
Swansboro went 9-1 in the league, followed by Jacksonville at 8-2 and West at 7-3.
The Morehead City squad split with Jacksonville and lost by 10 to Swansboro in the rematch after losing by 15 in the first matchup. In the rematch, the Patriots had 38 turnovers, which wasn’t that unusual – they had 27 or more in eight games.
“It was really hard to watch, but I had to support them on the bench” Baber said. “I wanted to help them so bad. I was close with the seniors, and so it was heartbreaking to sit and watch them play and know I couldn’t play alongside them ever again.”
Four months into rehabilitation work, she was ahead of schedule.
“I knew I would be able to overcome it. I was just unsure whether it would be six months or a year,” she said. “But I felt pretty confident I was going to be back in time.”
Baber’s return, along with an experienced and versatile group that includes six seniors, has her hoping the team doesn’t again fall short of a league title.
“The team really feels confident we can win conference,” she said. “Hopefully, we can make it a few rounds in states.”
West will compete in a league this season with Richlands, Croatan, Swansboro, Dixon and White Oak.
The ACL tear proved life-changing for the West senior. Prior to the injury, she had no intention of playing basketball at the next level. And now she can’t wait to. It was a simple case of not knowing what she had until it was gone.
“I’ve experienced injuries before, but not one that took the game away from me for six months,” she said. “That definitely opened my eyes. And now every time I am on the court, I am just thankful to be there.”
She already has an offer from Meredith College and is also looking at Greensboro College.
Her career choice was also solidified. Baber was planning on going into sports and exercise science.
“I wanted to do that before my ACL, but after I tore it, I was sure,” she said. “This has impacted my life a lot in the past 10 months.”
Sporting a 3.4 GPA, she certainly shouldn’t have any problems qualifying academically for college.
Baber started playing basketball in sixth grade and discovered it as a passion in the eighth grade. It rivaled her previous love – equestrianism.
“I was 3 years old when I started riding,” she said. “We were just driving by a barn, and I freaked out, apparently, when I saw the horse. I’ve been riding ever since, and I always will. It’s definitely a lifestyle.”
More time is spent playing basketball these days, and thankfully, less time is spent thinking about her knee.
“I feel 100 percent,” she said. “I was really scared to come back. I was worried I wasn’t going to be as good, but when I get out on that court, I don’t think about it. I just play my heart out.”
Here are a few of Baber’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Love & Basketball.”
Favorite TV Show: “L.A.’s Finest.”
Favorite Cartoon: “My Little Pony.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Jason Aldean.
Favorite Song: “Still Goin’ Down” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Brea Beal.
Favorite Vacation: Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Horseback riding.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “My attitude is that if you push me toward something that you think is a weakness, then I will turn that perceived weakness into a strength.” – Michael Jordan.
Favorite Food: Bacon cheeseburger.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: El’s Drive-In.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Scoring a personal high in the second game of my senior season.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Daniel Barrow.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: I always hug my family after games.
Favorite Website/App: Hudl.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: 252Mixtapes.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Grandpa, Uncle Dave, Mom, Dad and Nana.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Caroline Baylis, Maura Huber, Skyler Setzer, Maggie Garner, Hannah Moseley and coach Terry Miller.
Items For A Deserted Island: A basketball named Wilson, a knife, water purifier, Caroline Baylis, and matches.
