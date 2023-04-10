GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cooper Webb failed to finish on the podium for the first time in eight races on Saturday in the 12th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The county native placed fourth overall after a 2-5-4 day in the triple-crown format. He entered the event with seven straight podium finishes and stood in a tie for the season points lead with Eli Tomac but now trails by seven with five rounds remaining after Tomac earned the overall win with a 1-2-1 day.
“These triple-crown races can really swing either way when it comes to points – be really good to you or be costly in points if you let them,” Webb said after the race.
The event paid points not only into the triple crown and the 17-round supercross season, but also toward the inaugural 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.
The SuperMotocross World Championship combines 17 Monster Energy AMA Supercross rounds, 11 AMA Pro Motocross rounds, two SMX Playoff events and one SMX World Championship Final scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The 450 Class SuperMotocross World Champion will earn a $1 million championship bonus.
Tomac has 274 points, and Webb follows with 267 in what looks to be a two-man race for the championship. Chase Sexton is third with 249 points, and no other rider has more than 217.
Webb put the eighth-fastest qualifying time behind him by launching his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike into second place in the opening triple-crown race, keeping within striking distance of the leader throughout the 12-minute sprint to open the event at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
He began the night with a lot of promise, setting a comfortable pace that seemed to reverse his earlier struggles in practice and qualification. Tension grew as Webb inched closer to Tomac on the high-speed Arizona track in the first race before he took second to Tomac.
He squandered a good gate pick in race two in order to line up next to his rival and could not execute the same sweeping move as Tomac on the opening lap.
With just under four minutes left, Webb bumped past Jason Anderson for fourth. Anderson charged back, took Webb high in the next bowl turn and got back the spot. The move clipped Webb’s momentum, and Justin Barcia also got around Webb. Sexton was clear of the group, but spots two through five tightened again on the final lap, and Webb took fifth from Barcia as the track continued to firm up.
Sexton took second overall with a 4-1-3 day, and Barcia captured third with a 3-6-2 outing. Barcia tied Webb on points for the event but edged him out thanks to the better final race.
An uncharacteristic mid-pack start to the final outing saw Webb having to fight to earn an eventual fourth result and fourth overall.
“In the first race, I rode pretty well and was battling up front for second place, but I just didn’t ride that great in the second and third races,” Webb said. “Made too many little mistakes, and passing was really tough which cost me the overall podium.”
Webb had posted runner-up placings in three of the previous four races before settling for fourth in round 12. He has finished outside the top four just once this season, taking fifth in the fifth round at Houston, Texas. He is the only rider to place in the top five of every round. Webb opened the season with two consecutive runner-up spots.
The series now moves to Atlanta, Georgia. The gate will drop at 3 p.m. on Saturday and air live on NBC and Peacock. The race will re-air at 1 a.m. on Monday.
“I think things will be a lot better in Atlanta next week – I really like racing in ATL,” Webb said. “It will be back to a normal main-event format, so we will regroup and look to make back those championship points I lost out on tonight.”
Tomac’s impressive night broke his second-place tie with James Stewart for most career supercross overall wins.
Tomac now solely holds the spot for second-most career wins with 51. He sits 21 behind all-time leader Jeremy McGrath with 72.
And Tomac's win delivered two more designations: he extended his triple-crown all-time win record with seven overall victories. He is also now the winningest rider in Phoenix-area supercross races with a total of five, breaking the previous tie with Ricky Carmichael and Stewart.
