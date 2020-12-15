MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret’s swim season has already been disrupted by the pandemic.
Fourth-year coach Taylor Wilson caught the virus and missed tryouts and all but one of preseason practices.
“Thankfully West Carteret is just an awesome place,” Wilson said. “It really is like a family. People stepped up.”
She credited West science teacher Mary Loveless and her son Colby, a former Croatan standout, for taking over preseason workouts.
Wilson’s assistant, husband Dustin, was also out with COVID-19 and unable to supervise practices as the two, along with their 4-year-old son Asher and 4-month-old son Charlie, quarantined.
“We were pretty sick,” Wilson said of her and her husband’s illness. “It was the longest sick I’ve ever had. It was not a fun experience.”
She arrived Saturday at Sports Center to lead swim teams she barely knew in the first meet of the season.
“I was tying to put kids in events that I had never met before,” she said. “They were asking me if I was sure they should be in those events. I had been to just one practice. I’m still learning them, but I think we’ve got a really solid team. I’m excited about the season.”
The coronavirus has affected the team in other ways as well. There were 48 swimmers on last year’s teams, but the squads have 21 this season with 11 boys and 10 girls.
“The numbers are in stark contrast to previous seasons, but with the parameters for this season, it’s not surprising,” she said.
Wilson chalked up the smaller numbers to concerns over COVID-19, the delayed season – swimming usually starts in late October – and other out-of-season sports like cross country and volleyball taking place at the same time. Basketball is also starting at the same time as swimming.
“We have cross country runners that stuck with cross country,” she said. “That is usually in a different season. We have a lot that do both. But I am so thankful that we are having any seasons, so it’s OK.”
And while some coaches aren’t just worried about this year but those in the future as well if freshmen and sophomores don’t turn out, Wilson has no such worries with both teams filled with underclassmen.
“We have a really young team,” she said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We have a lot of very talented kids, a bunch of year-round kids. I’m really excited. I don’t know if I’ve had a team this fast right off the jump.”
Cameron Johnson is among the younger swimmers on the team. The freshman swam a 5-minute, 20.66-second 500-meter freestyle in the opening meet of the season.
Returning veterans include Stella Higgs for the girls Chase Morrow for the boys.
Higgs was part of two conference-winning relay teams last season.
