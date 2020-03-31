MOREHEAD CITY — If ever a sport was made for social distancing, it’s golf. There is no physical contact with others, and players don’t have to share equipment or golf balls in a game played in wide-open spaces.
And in a time of quarantine, it’s a good reason to get out of the house.
“I’d be going nuts without it,” said Jim Pou on a late Friday morning at Morehead City Country Club.
Pou, who said he tries to play nine holes three days a week, was one of many regulars at MCCC on a clear and comfortable day.
Johnny Hayes attempts to get on the course four days a week.
“I’m trying to get as much exercise as I can,” he said. “It’s hard to get much exercise around the house.”
Besides reading Mark Greaney books, John Crown has found golf a welcome distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good to reconnect with friends,” he said. “Get out and get some fresh air, some sunshine, get out of the house.”
It’s been a mixed bag at county courses over the past few weeks – golf clubs are exempt from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
There has been an uptick in activity at MCCC, the biggest club in the county with more than 900 families as members.
“We’re rocking and rolling, but who knows for how long?” Director of Operations Nick Eatmon wonders. “We’ve been busier than we were this time last year, and significantly so.”
Eatmon said 500 rounds were played from Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 20.
Precautions have been taken. There are hand-sanitizing dispensers scattered about, carts are wiped down upon return, golfers are encouraged to ride alone in their carts unless with family, ball washers and bunker rakes have been removed, and covers are put over the holes to keep players from having to touch the flagstick.
“We’ve done our best to minimalize the interactions,” Eatmon said. “We’re trying to make it as safe as possible.”
A number of states have closed or indefinitely suspended play at courses including Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, while others like Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and South Dakota permit golf with restrictions.
Other states like North Carolina have exempted courses from stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders.
“We’ll see,” Eatmon said. “So far, so good, but I’m not sure how long we’ll be able to operate.”
The Golf & Health Project (golfandhealth.org), supported by the World Golf Foundation, has posted a full set of safety guidelines for players, as has the National Golf Course Operators Association (ngsoa.org).
Many health professionals have supported golf as an important form of exercise during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I believe that adequate social distancing can be performed with golfing,” Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told The Wall Street Journal. “If people can remain six feet apart and not touch common surfaces the game is likely safe.”
Professionals such as Luke Donald are offering extensive tips on Twitter (@LukeDonald) and Instagram (@lukedonald), even for those who can’t get outside.
But for those that can get outdoors and on a course, it’s been a balm during a time of isolation.
“People tell us, ‘Thank God, this is something I can do,’” Brandywine Bay Golf Club General Manager and Director of Golf Steve Sewell said. “It’s safe, healthy and good exercise.”
Sewell said numbers at Brandywine have been close to normal for this time of year.
With no dining allowed on the premises at any of the courses, revenue has been limited. Takeout orders are still being taken.
“The lack of food has hurt,” Sewell said. “We’ve had a little less traffic because of that.”
And while most courses are in the same boat, the rebranded Crystal Coast Country Club (formerly Country Club of the Crystal Coast) is in a different one. The CCCC has been closed to the public since May 2019 as it undergoes complete renovations to the course and clubhouse under new ownership.
“Our goal was to be open on May 1, and we’re on schedule for that, but we don’t know if we’ll be able to open fully with this stuff going on,” General Manager Danny Torbush said. “We don’t even know if we’ll be able to take advantage of it when we do open.”
The News-Times reached out to Star Hill Golf Club but didn’t hear back. Representatives of the Beaufort Club chose not to comment.
