KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Croatan girls lacrosse team lost a key match to First Flight 18-11 on the road Friday.
The Cougars (8-4 overall) only trailed 10-8 at halftime but gave up eight goals in the second half while slipping to 3-1 in the conference. First Flight moved to 2-0 in league play and 2-3 overall.
Two players shone brightest for each team. For Croatan, that was Lauren Hayden and Kate Wilson with four goals apiece. Hayden also had a game-high six assists and finished with an 80 percent shot rate.
First Flight was led by six goals apiece from Therese Schiba and Liz Clagett and four from Carly Gardill.
The Nighthawks tallied 26 groundballs to 14 for Croatan. In the net, Cougars goalie Devan Maready finished with 18 saves on 36 shots against. First Flight’s Kendra Addison made two saves on 13 shots against.
Croatan will travel to Havelock (2-5 overall) on Thursday.
