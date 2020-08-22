ATLANTIC BEACH — Organizers will have to wait a year to put on the final Buddy Pelletier Memorial Longboard Classic.
The feel-good event was set to end on its 20th anniversary, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed it.
“Obviously, we could still surf,” said Jessica Holleman who directs the contest with Bill Roach. “But because it was our last year – we have friends in Florida, Puerto Rico, up and down the coast – and there is a limit on traveling, so we didn’t think everyone could be included.”
Surfers sharing jerseys and spectators packed under tents were among the difficulties of holding the event during the time of COVID-19. There is also the annual beach party with live music acts.
“We could have done it, but it didn’t make sense to push it,” Holleman said. “And after all that effort, what would the turnout have looked like?”
The event, affectionately known as The Buddy, will instead be held July 24-25, 2021, at the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach. It will be the final competition that was created as a memorial to Pelletier, a former top-ranked and Hall of Fame pro surfer who died of cancer at the age of 44.
“It’s a memorial contest, so we want it to end on the highest note possible,” Holleman said. “We want it remembered well as something we all loved.”
Last year’s tournament was one of the better ones of late with 118 surfers on hand. There was no spectator count, but nearly 650 T-shirts were sold.
The contest is the biggest community outreach for The Buddy Pelletier Surfing Foundation, which Pelletier started just before his death in 1995. It has been a benefit to many over the years, raising money to send students to college in addition to humanitarian aid projects along the East Coast.
Surfers fiercely compete for top awards in The Buddy, but the contest is unlike most other tournaments.
The event prides itself on promoting a good-natured competitive spirit without harboring the cutthroat attitude found in most other professional surfing competitions.
“We thought about potentially ending at the 20th, or 25th, and this seemed like the ideal number,” Holleman said. “It’s still what it was at the beginning. It’s this really great, fun contest, and it also has a pro division.”
Pelletier was a top-ranked surfer with the ASP (Association of Surfing Professionals) in the 1980s, winning many championships.
Throughout his career, he was featured in numerous surfing publications, such as Surfer Magazine, U.S. Surf and Surfing.
He also received an Act of Heroism award for saving the lives of two children during the Cocoa Beach Surfing Festival, where he won the professional division.
Pelletier retired to Puerto Rico, but when longboards came back into fashion and a competitive circuit got under way, he decided to see if he still had it. He proved he did, winning the Puerto Rican National Longboard Championship three times.
He was inducted into the East Coast Surfing Legends Hall of Fame in 2000 for his contributions to the sport of surfing through competition and through his involvement with young surfers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
Known as the “Southern Gentleman” of the pro circuit, the East Coast Surfing Championships recognized Pelletier’s contribution to the sport by naming its sportsmanship award after him.
The East Coast Surfing Championships are held annually in Virginia Beach, Va., the country’s oldest surfing competition and second oldest in the world.
