WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — The N.C. Billfish Series continued last weekend with the 50th annual Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament.
The Wrightsville Beach-based competition pulled in 30 boats, with Outnumbered of Wrightsville Beach capturing the Level I division with three blue marlin releases.
The field of boats combined to release 14 billfish, including 10 blue marlin, three white marlin and one sailfish. Fishing took place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Outnumbered, captained by James Breen, released two blue marlin on day two of the competition and a third on day three. The boat’s owner, Lauren Summerville, won the Lady Angler Award with a blue marlin release.
The boat won Levels I and II as well as a daily release prize to win $82,800 in prize money.
The second-place release division boat was Deep Color of Bay Pines, Va. with two blue marlin and one white marlin release worth $10,800 in prize money.
Overtime placed third with the release of two blue marlin. That placement and a daily release prize won the boat $13,400 in prizes.
Inspiration of Morehead City released one blue marlin and one white marlin on day two.
The top dolphin from the tournament was a 17.2-pounder off Horse. Deep Color landed the heaviest wahoo at 18.9 pounds.
The Junior Angler Award winner was Chase Davis of Nuts & Bolts with a 17.1-pound dolphin.
The Cape Fear competition was the third in the series of seven tournaments that make up the NC Billfish Series. Next up in the series is the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament set to start Monday.
