MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan shook off a sluggish start on a chilly Wednesday night to capture its first boys lacrosse win of the season in a 15-3 triumph at West Carteret.
The Cougars improved to 1-3 while the Patriots fell to 0-5.
“It’s always fun to play West and see kids I’ve coached in the offseason,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “I’ve watched these kids play since they were really little in the youth program. Seven years ago, lacrosse was just an idea, and to see it grow to this level is nice.”
The Cougars are 10-0 in the all-time series versus the Patriots, winning each of the last eight by double digits. The teams will play a rematch at Croatan on Monday.
Croatan has enjoyed more success, thanks in part to a robust youth program in the Cape Carteret area since the programs began in 2015. The Cougars have gone 42-40 in that time with three winning seasons and three trips to the playoffs.
West has gone 6-69 in that time after launching with a rough start, losing its first 42 games.
The start wasn’t the issue for the Patriots in their 10th matchup with Croatan.
Ethan Chambers, who left the game with an injury early in the third quarter, scored twice in the first 10 minutes to give his team a 2-0 lead.
“It was the best start we’ve had,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “We can hang our hat on that. I think we just let up intensity-wise and lost our focus.”
Almand expressed displeasure with the officiating after watching his team struggle over the final three quarters.
“The officiating took its toll,” he said. “I have issues with that one ref. We had four injuries tonight and three injuries last week in a game he reffed.”
Kiernan O’Connell scored the first goal for the Cougars with 17.3 seconds to go in the first quarter, and his team soared from there, scoring nine goals in the second quarter to jump out to a 10-2 lead at the break.
“I was disappointed that we came out so cold,” Benson said. “I was worried about a hangover from the New Bern game. I was proud of the kids. They played well in that game. I think the kids took it for granted we would play that well again.”
Croatan fell 11-9 to New Bern (3-0) in its previous game but felt robbed after hitting the goal pipe eight times in the two-goal loss.
“I’ve been in some games with a lot of pipes, but that is one of the all-timers,” Benson said.
O’Connell had six of his team’s nine goals in that contest and added six more versus the Patriots to give him 17 on the season.
The senior is an outlier on a squad that features 11 underclassmen on a 16-man roster.
Sophomore Caden Barnett had five goals against West, while fellow sophomore Gus McLellan put up three goals and an assist. Freshman Ethan Eifert scored a goal, and sophomore P.J. Kramer registered an assist.
Senior Will Barker contributed two assists.
“I was happy we were able to build a little bit of a lead and get some freshmen in there that are just beginning to figure the game out,” Benson said. “It’s good to see the game grow in the county. West has done a good job of getting kids out from other sports.”
The Patriots, who have eight underclassmen on their 17-man roster, feature many first-year players.
“That has been the highlight of the season,” Almand said. “We have an influx of new guys. I’d say about 30 percent of our guys have never played before. It shows interest and potential for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.