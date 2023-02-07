Punxsutawney Phil / Now aghast at his likeness / Winter’s grip lingers. (Or does it?)
By the way, although started in Germany, our infatuation with rodents as weather prognosticators started Feb. 2, 1887 at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Since then, Phil has predicted more winter at least 100 times with only about only a 40 percent hit rate!
So, how’s the offseason fishing? I’ll tell you, if you want close to home nearly guaranteed success, there is nothing better than the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty (CLRJ). The jetty is still sizzling hot with slot and above black drum, sheepshead and even small bluefish and an occasional false albacore too. Speckled trout at the jetty? Only a few juvenile spikes. Reports are the black drum are swarming the CLRJ! Fresh shrimp and hookups are just a cast away.
On the other hand, if you do want keeper trout, they are still in the backwaters from the Neuse down to the New River. And the winning catch for 15th annual Chasin’ Tails Trout Challenge went to an 8-year-old, Brantley Simmons weighing in a 9.59-pounder caught from his secret dock in the Beaufort area. Catch of a lifetime for the 8-year-old. He beat my personal best by pounds.
FYI, the Highway 24 creeks are still dead slow. I’ve tried them without success. The bait is there, but the trout are still no-shows. By the way, Neuse River stripers, perch, pickerel and crappie bites are also on (Thanks Capt. Dubiel), along with the big trout. And don’t forget the early start to the shad season, although the recent rain has muddied up the rivers a bit. There was even one report of a shad in the White Oak River. They occasionally wander up there, but you can’t target them with any success. I remember a number of years ago seeing shad moving into Bogue Sound through Bogue Inlet.
Beach and pier fishing is still very-very-very slow, certainly here on Bogue Banks, but I did hear of sea mullet success in the Topsail surf. Also, this is the time of year for reds in the Cape Lookout area, from the shoals or the surf from the beach.
If you find a good day to venture out, there is great bottom fishing in 115-120 feet of 65- to 68-degree water, big triggers, sea bass, throwback American reds up to 28 inches and returned out of season grouper (Thanks Capt. Lee Winkleman). There also continues to be a nice grouper bite in 90 feet depth east of Lookout Shoals too.
If you watch social media posts, there are still a few bluefin tuna coming in as well. Out of Morehead City, one monster measured in at 111 inches and 647 pounds cored.
Now for ocean fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier and Bogue Inlet Pier are closed until sometime in March. As I go to Bogue Inlet Pier daily for my surf water temperatures, I can tell you that there is currently little to no action and few or no anglers. Mainly what I’ve seen recently are 3-to-4-foot dogfish coming over the railings. Check out the pier cam: https://www.bogueinletpier.com/pier-cam/.
As usual, Seaview Pier will remain open through the winter on a daylight-hour schedule (910-328-3172).
Surf City Pier is closed until spring, but Jolly Roger Pier intends to stay open throughout the winter, only closing on bad weather days (800-633-3196). Probably best to give a call before you go to the open Topsail Piers.
Some good news is the dredging of some of the tight spots in the Bogue Inlet area, including the connecting channel around Dudley’s Island.
Check out these links for details and schedule: https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_7ca2567c-a254-11ed-807b-d34f589fa201.html; https://www.saw.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Hydrographic-Surveys/Inlets-Crossings/; https://www.dredgingtoday.com/2023/02/02/dredger-merritt-ready-for-bogue-inlet-job/.
Finally, FYI: It looks like we’re going to have another bay scallop season, the second in a row only in the Core Creek area.
I can attest to this since I had some delicious bays over the weekend, lightly seared and bathed in a brandy/cream sauce. The bays are soooo sweet, just as I remember gathering them in my Long Island days back in the 1970s from the Shinnecock Bay with a look-box and crab net and floating wash basin.
Check out: SF-3-2023 BAY SCALLOP HAND HARVEST RESTRICTIONS FROM PUBLIC BOTTOM. This proclamation opens the season to the commercial and recreational harvest of bay scallops by hand methods from public bottom in Core Sound only from 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. Scallop harvest will be allowed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week with restrictions noted in the proclamation found at: https://deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries/fisheries-management-proclamations/2023/sf-3-2023/open.
