OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team started the new year off on the right foot Friday.
It beat Dixon 70-48 for the team’s first win of the season, starting its 3A Coastal Conference schedule 1-0 in front of a sizable crowd complete with a raucous student section.
The Cougars (1-9 overall) controlled the pace of the game all night, prioritizing the post game to set up a 22-point game from sophomore Luke Green. They led by 15 at halftime and extended the lead to more than 20 points by the last whistle.
“It was a good night,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “We’ve had a lot of really hard tests coming into tonight. I think the caliber of our nonconference schedule really prepared us for the conference. The boys played hard tonight and battled. They deserved the win.”
Sutton set the Cougars up for a tough nonconference row to hoe before the holiday break. They played Kinston (7-0) and East Carteret (5-4) twice plus games against East Duplin (6-3) and Washington (4-4).
Dixon dipped to 4-10 overall and 0-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs haven’t beaten the Cougars since the 2019-2020 season. On Friday, they were held to fewer and fewer points with each quarter, going from 16 points in the first to eight in the fourth.
“Defense was incredible all night,” Sutton said. “Dixon can shoot the ball, and we could have done a little better job getting in their faces at the three-point line, but it was a solid night from the defense.”
Croatan held a respectable 23-16 lead after the first quarter, but it didn’t really start to pull away until the second. With his team up by nine, Green cemented the shape of the game with seven straight points. He had eight in the quarter, including four shots from the foul line.
“He’s had some good games recently, especially in the post,” Sutton said, “and we felt like our post play could be an advantage against Dixon.”
Fellow forwards Jack Wilson, Drew McClain and Owen Bellamy also had solid games. Wilson scored nine, which included the Cougars’ only three-pointer of the night, McClain scored six and Bellamy four. All three helped control the boards on both ends of the court.
“Our offensive rebounds really helped tonight,” Sutton said. “We got a lot of second-chance points because of their effort on the boards.”
The Cougars got great nights from guards Max Cardona and Brent Eilertson as well, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cardona shot 5-of-6 from the charity stripe to help the Cougars finish 11-of-17 there.
Dixon’s leading scorers in the game were Cooper Tozier with 15 and J’Ziah Hinton with six.
Croatan will take a week off before it hosts West Carteret (10-2) on Friday for the first of two games against the county opponent. The Patriots are the front-runners to win the Coastal for the fourth straight season.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon.............................. 16 15 9 8 - 48
Croatan........................... 23 23 14 10 - 70
DIXON (48) – Tozier 15, Hinton 9, Taylor 6, Young 6, Fernandez 4, James 3, Anderson 3, Peaks 2.
CROATAN (70) – Green 22, Cardona 11, Eilertson 10, Wilson 9, McClain 6, Bellamy 4, Graybill 4, Boyette 2, Suitt 2.
