Talk to anyone about the recent N.C. High School Athletic Association amendment passing, and they’ll tell you have they have as many questions as they do answers.
Throw in the N.C. General Assembly bill, and it’s a mystery what prep sports will look like in the near future.
The proposed amendment changes how the association bylaw creates classifications.
Instead of the current four, there will now be at least seven classifications with a 64-school cap on all classes. The change will take place in the fall of 2025.
The association hasn’t expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year. Any change to the number of classifications has to come via a membership vote.
Then add the potential legislation into the mix.
There is currently a bill in the N.C. General Assembly – tabbed as SB 636 – that would limit the NCHSAA to four classifications and require the association to move all charter and parochial schools up one class regardless of their average daily membership (ADM).
The bill comes less than a year into the NCHSAA's memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education, an agreement required by a state law passed in 2021.
Around these parts, people are wondering if the nontraditional school problem will finally be fixed.
These metropolitan charter, magnet and parochial schools have dominated state championships in many sports, including basketball, soccer, tennis, cross country, volleyball and golf.
These schools don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
This has been going on for nearly 20 years now, so if it doesn’t get fixed now, when will it?
There are other questions.
How many classes will there be for more unique sports like lacrosse, swimming and golf?
What will conferences look like?
Will there be split leagues, and if there are, will there be more than two divisions involved? Could we see teams representing three classifications in the same conference?
Was this needed and long overdue, or would an increase in classes water down state championships?
In basketball, state titles will effectively go from one for every 110 schools to one for about every 60. In football, state championships will go from being awarded for one in every 95 teams to one for about every 65.
Had the status quo become staid, or did the classification system need shaking up?
And if it’s the latter, is it a good thing, if for no other reason, because it’s exciting and has us talking?
Heck, it may be even more controversial than the current setup, and that leads to more discussion and even more changes in the future.
We shall see.
It’s definitely not going to be boring.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
