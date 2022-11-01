BEAUFORT — Cate Wolf played 13 regular-season tennis matches and ended up victorious every time.
The East Carteret junior went 8-0 in the No. 4 singles spot and 5-0 at No. 3.
“I would probably would have said they were crazy if someone told me this is how the season was going to go,” she said. “I didn’t expect this.”
Wolf chalked up her success in the regular season to her mental makeup and not taking the game too seriously.
“I’m a pretty positive player,” she said. “Tennis is a very mental game, and I have a very optimistic mindset, so I go into matches thinking that I am going to try my hardest, and if I lose, I lose, but it’s great to win.”
Her top wins came in county matchups.
Wolf got by West Carteret’s Ansley Jones 7-5, 8-3 and defeated Croatan’s Haley Hartman 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.
“The West Carteret girl was definitely my toughest competitor in the regular season,” she said. “That was my first set loss against Croatan. It was earlier in the season, so it wasn’t that big of a deal. I just tried my hardest.”
The win versus Croatan in the second match of the season opened her eyes to her quality of play. The Mariners fell 8-1 in the contest.
“When I was the only one that won against Croatan, I think that was it,” she said.
It didn’t dawn on her until 11 matches later that her season was unique.
“Right before I went to regionals, I had 13 wins,” she said. “It hadn’t really hit me until then.”
Wolf’s undefeated run came to an end in the postseason. She fell 6-0, 6-1 to Edenton’s Ellie Spear (21-1) in the 2A regional. Spear won the regional for the second straight season and went on to the semifinals of the state tournament.
“It didn’t go very well,” Wolf said. “It was definitely a wakeup call knowing that there are people way better than me out there.”
Her surprising run continued in the dual-team postseason.
East advanced to the third round for the first time in five years with a 6-0 triumph over Clinton before toughing out a 5-4 victory over Ayden-Grifton.
Wolf took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ayden-Grifton’s Lakin Johnson in singles and teamed up with Reagan Majors in doubles to cruise to an 8-1 win over Sarah Fields and Johnson.
In the matchup with Clinton, she earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over def. Lilly Williams.
“That was exciting,” she said. “I didn’t think we were going to make it that far, especially after last year when we lost in the first round, so it was good.”
Wolf’s season is even more impressive considering it is her first time playing in the top six. She also didn’t pick up a racket until her freshman season.
“I started playing my freshman year because of my brother, and I really enjoyed it, so I stuck with it,” she said. “I didn’t really enjoy it that much until my sophomore year.”
Soccer has been her first love. She’s been playing that sport since she was 3.
“I think I’ll probably start making tennis more of a priority,” she said. “Up until now, soccer has been my main sport, and I really enjoy tennis now so I would like to spend more time on it.”
Wolf’s time on the East soccer team has coincided with one of the best runs in school history. The Mariners have made back-to-back regional finals appearances, including going to last year’s final four after bumping up to the 2A division.
“We’ll see if we can keep it going,” she said. “Obviously, we lost seven seniors, so it will be very different. I think we will do very well.”
A standout student with a 4.12 GPA, Wolf said she’s considering attending East Carolina and majoring in physical therapy.
“I’ve been around it with sports, and I want to help people,” she said. “I want to do something in the medical field, but I’m also not too good with too much blood, so this is a good compromise.”
Here are a few of Wolf’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Princess Bride.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Fairly OddParents.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan.
Favorite Song: “Snow” by Zach Bryan.
Favorite Book: “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.
Favorite Team: East Carolina Pirates.
Favorite Athlete: Crystal Dunn.
Favorite Vacation: Key West, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Art.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vince Lombardi.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Sprite.
Favorite Restaurant: Panera Bread.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the conference championship last year in soccer.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Maryellen Deans.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music on the bus.”
Favorite Website/App: Pinterest.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Heath Ledger, Kevin Hart , Bill Murray, Crystal Dunn and my grandfather.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Brynnleigh Thompson, Emerson Tarr, Kenliana Dixon, Tiana Staryeu, Sydney Roberson and coach Karl Wolf.
Items For A Deserted Island: lighter, tent, boat, knife and hammock.
