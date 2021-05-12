Josh Mason was one of two freshmen to start in the infield for West Carteret in a 5-2 win over East Carteret last spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut down any further play. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a run and helped turn two double plays on defense. A year later in the showdown at Jacksonville on Tuesday, Mason, now a sophomore, batted 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored in the 4-1 victory over the Cardinals. (J.J. Smith photo)