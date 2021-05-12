JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret baseball took control of the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 4-1 win at Jacksonville.
The Patriots (3-0) handed the Cardinals (2-1) their first loss of the season to remain undefeated. Sophomore Josh Mason was big at the plate with two home runs.
Only three teams in the conference have overall records at or over .500. West is one of them, and it has defeated the other two. It got past White Oak (2-2) in a 6-5 home win on April 30 and defeated Swansboro 13-0 on May 4.
The game on Tuesday was the Patriots’ first in a week after a contest with Northside-Jacksonville was called off when the Monarchs went into COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
West came up empty in its first two at-bats against Jacksonville, but Mason broke the game wide open with a dinger in the third inning to also score Ethan McLaughlin who reached on a base hit.
The Patriots weren’t done in the inning either, with a run from Bryan Garner. The right fielder got on base with a single, stole second and third and scored on a Jarrett Hall base hit.
Mason, who also hit a single in the fourth inning, went yard again in the sixth for a solo shot to give his team a 4-0 lead.
The Cardinals scored their only run in the bottom of the inning, with Cooper Ferguson walking to reach and scoring on a passed ball.
On the mound, West’s Jaxon Ellingsworth got his second win of the season with four hits and no earned runs allowed over five innings. He struck out nine batters and walked two.
Hall pitched two innings, striking out three and giving up just one hit.
Brody Meyer was the losing pitcher for the Cardinals. He struck out five but gave up seven hits and three runs, all earned.
West will host Swansboro for a rematch on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.....003 001 0 - 4 9 0
Jacksonville.....000 001 0 - 1 5 2
WP – Ellingsworth
LP – Meyer
West Carteret leading hitters: Mason 3-5 (2 HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Garner 2-5, run; Hall 2-4, RBI; McLaughlin 1-4, run; Norris 1-3.
Jacksonville leading hitters: Ramirez 2-3; Ferguson 1-3, run; Burmahl 1-3; Murchison 1-4.
