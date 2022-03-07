March 8
BCMS @ MCMS*
BMS @ DEMS
NMS Bye
March 10
DEMS @ BCMS
NMS @ MCMS*
BMS Bye
March 15
BMS @ BCMS
DEMS @ NMS
MCMS Bye
March 17
MCMS @ BMS
NMS @ BCMS
DEMS Bye
March 22
MCMS @ BCMS
DEMS @ BMS
NMS Bye
March 24
MCMS @ NMS
BCMS @ DEMS*
BMS Bye
March 29
NMS @ DEMS*
BCMS @ BMS
MCMS Bye
March 31
NMS @ BMS
DEMS @ MCMS*
BCMS Bye
April 5
BCMS @ NMS
BMS @ MCMS*
DEMS Bye
April 7
BMS @ NMS
MCMS @ DEMS*
BCMS Bye
April 12
Tiebreaker
*DEMS Eastern Park
*MCMS Swinson Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.