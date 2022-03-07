middle sports

March 8

BCMS @ MCMS*

BMS @ DEMS

NMS Bye

March 10

DEMS @ BCMS

NMS @ MCMS*

BMS Bye

March 15

BMS @ BCMS

DEMS @ NMS

MCMS Bye

March 17

MCMS @ BMS

NMS @ BCMS

DEMS Bye

March 22

MCMS @ BCMS

DEMS @ BMS

NMS Bye

March 24

MCMS @ NMS

BCMS @ DEMS*

BMS Bye

March 29

NMS @ DEMS*

BCMS @ BMS

MCMS Bye

March 31

NMS @ BMS

DEMS @ MCMS*

BCMS Bye

April 5

BCMS @ NMS

BMS @ MCMS*

DEMS Bye

April 7

BMS @ NMS

MCMS @ DEMS*

BCMS Bye

April 12

Tiebreaker

*DEMS Eastern Park

*MCMS Swinson Park

