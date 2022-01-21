Something cool is shaping up with this year’s hoops season.
It’s not a common thing when the boys and girls teams of a locker room sport – basketball, soccer, stickball and lacrosse – from the same school both win their conference championships.
When I started the research for this subject, I was surprised to see recent examples of a school’s boys and girls team from the same (or similar enough) sport both winning.
The last time a boys and girls soccer team from the same team won was the 2020-2021 season at Croatan. The boys team went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference as part of a state championship run, while the girls team finished 11-0-1 en route to a third-round berth.
West Carteret was the last school to field league winners in both baseball and softball. In the 2020-2021 season, the baseball team went 9-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference while the softball team finished 9-1. The softballers reached the third round of the state playoffs to cap the season.
On the basketball court, East Carteret pulled off the feat last in the 2016-2017 season. The boys team had an 11-1 record in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference before reaching the third round of the playoffs. The girls team lost its conference tournament showdown with Pamlico County but split the regular season title nonetheless with an 11-1 record, also before reaching the third round.
This season, two schools have a shot at getting conference championships from both their boys and girls basketball teams. At West, the boys and girls teams are both 2-0 in the Coastal, with each checking crucial Swansboro wins off their list on Tuesday.
At East, the schedule came to a temporary halt on Tuesday when the boys team entered COVID-19 protocols. For now, though, both the boys and girls teams are 1-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains.
Based on the information available from the school’s conference banners hung in the gyms, the county has never seen two schools getting the boys and girls teams from the same sport winning in the same season.
Nothing this season has led me to believe the two teams from each school won’t get the job done. Barring injuries or COVID complications, the 2021-2022 season could see a new, fun achievement penciled in the books.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.