BEAUFORT — For the first time this season, more than 25 fans were allowed to watch a basketball game at East Carteret.
About 150 of them attended the 1A girls third-round playoff contest between the Mariners and Northside-Pinetown after the governor’s executive order eased coronavirus pandemic capacity restrictions.
Those fans won’t soon forget what they saw.
Holding a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter, East then had six of its eight players on the roster foul out, leaving just two players on the floor for the final 48.7 seconds in a 51-45 loss.
“We had fans back for the first time, and they all saw what I saw,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “It’s tough for them to see us go out like that, but I know they are proud of those kids just like I am.”
The ninth-seed Panthers (11-4) move on to the regional final and travel to take on third-seed Princeton (15-0) on Tuesday for the right to play in the 1A state championship.
It appeared as if the fifth-seed Mariners (8-7) would be playing for that right with 6:29 to go in the game against Northside thanks to a 34-22 lead. From that point on, the visitors shot 32 free throws while the home team shot four.
“It will take me a couple of days to get over this,” Bernauer said. “If we don’t have all those fouls – fouls are a part of basketball, I get that - but if we finish with five (players), we win that basketball game.”
The Panthers went 14-of-32 (44 percent) in the fourth quarter and ended the night going 18-of-51 (35 percent). East shot 3-of-4 in the fourth and finished the game going 10-of-18 (56 percent). The Mariners were called for 35 fouls while the Panthers had 19.
Eighteen of Northside’s fourth-quarter free throws came in the normal flow of the game. Fourteen were taken in the final 1:52 with East fouling to keep the Panthers from running out the clock with the lead – they hit just four of those 14.
“They didn’t shoot free throws very well, which is what kept us in the ballgame,” Bernauer said. “A loss is a loss, and they’re all tough to take, but I have eight girls and six fouled out … that’s tough. It was crazy, the difference in fouls.”
The game was tightly called, and foul numbers were pretty even entering the fourth with Northside shooting 4-of-19 (22 percent) and East 7-of-14 (50 percent).
Then in the fourth, Camdyn Ensminger fouled out with 5:09 to go, Kendalyn Dixon fouled out with 3:23 left on the clock, and Kenliana Dixon, who scored 11 points, fouled out with 2:41 remaining.
There were five Mariners left at that point, and even that looked questionable when the team’s leading scorer Tanzania Locklear (16 points) vomited as she ran off the court and toward the locker room. She immediately returned and scored on a strong drive to the basket to give her team the advantage again at 43-42 with 2:32 remaining after it had lost the lead for the first time in the game.
“That shows you how hard they were playing,” Bernauer said. “She had to come right back, because we only had five. She sucked it up.”
Northside’s Mariah Jones caught fire in the fourth quarter, hitting three treys with the third one coming at the 2:24 mark to make it a 45-43 game in favor of the visitors. Jones scored 17 of her game-high 29 points in the second half with 21 of those points coming from beyond the arc.
“She was big,” Northside coach Michelle Leathers said. “She’s just a freshman. She ended up getting hurt, but she was good, hitting those threes like I know she can hit them. She got her confidence back, and she helped us come back.”
Jones missed a minute and 20 seconds early in the fourth quarter after getting hurt.
Ellie Fulcher fouled out with 1:46 left, giving East four players on the floor. Locklear was undaunted and drove to the basket and was fouled with 1:39 to go. She hit both to tie it up at 45-45.
Northside’s Paige Sawyer hit a shot with 1:14 remaining to make it 47-45, and with 50 seconds to go in the game, Locklear fouled out to give the Mariners just three on the floor. Two seconds later, Hailey Grady fouled out, limiting East players on the court to Kate Guthrie and Taren Renken.
The Panthers hit 4-of-8 free throws in the final 48.7 seconds to ice the game.
“We’ve only had maybe two games where one player fouled out, so we’ve been able to manage (the eight-player roster),” Bernauer said. “Tonight, it was just way too many. It really shifted the game.”
Guthrie was a bright spot on the night, scoring eight of her career-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
The 6-3 freshman center will return next year as will fellow freshmen Locklear and Kenliana Dixon. Locklear led the team in scoring this season with 16.1 points. followed by Dixon with 11.4.
“I’m excited about next year,” Bernauer said. “It’s hard to go out like that so close to the regional final, but I’m so proud of them. If you told me before the season this is how it was going to end with eight players and three freshmen in the rotation, I would have said, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to happen.’”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside.................................... 6 10 6 29 - 51
East Carteret............................. 11 9 10 11 - 45
NORTHSIDE (51) – Jones 29, Sawyer 14, Rouse 4, DeHoog 2. McCloud 2.
EAST CARTERET (45) – Locklear 16, Guthrie 14, Kenl. Dixon 11, Fulcher 2, Grady 2.
