OCEAN — Grace Meyer qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles play as a junior and is looking to make it back this year in singles.
So far, so good.
The Croatan senior is currently 7-0 at the No. 1 spot with most wins coming in strong fashion.
“That’s the goal this year,” she said. “I’d like to win the conference, go to regionals, play singles there and hopefully do well.”
Standing 6-1, Meyer’s serve has propelled her through a season that has seen just one opponent take more than three games off of her in a set.
She’s still looking to improve.
“I could work on my return,” she said. “And being consistent with my shots. I could work on getting those low shots too.”
Meyer has seen a meteoric rise since her sophomore season when she was unranked. She moved up to the No. 3 singles spot last season and is No.1 as a senior, playing the other team’s top player every week.
“I think this is probably my best season yet,” she said. “Although, it feels like our season never stopped, so that has been hard. We had tennis in the spring and now tennis in the fall. I think we’ve had a one-week break. We went the whole summer.”
The N.C. High School Athletic Association moved around the calendar last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing girls tennis from the fall to the spring. It began in May and ended in mid-June.
Mia Raynor and Meyer qualified for the state tournament after previously earning a league title.
The doubles pair lost 6-3, 6-3 in the regional third-place match to Northeastern’s Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza.
They were knocked to the consolation round after falling 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 in a spirited semifinal match versus Greene Central’s Kaylee Tucker and junior Venancia Miller.
Meyer and Raynor beat Dixon’s Katie Scribner and Morgan Wool 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and blanked Beddingfield’s Abby Edmundson and Jessica Farmer 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
The duo won the Coastal 8 Conference tournament crown, edging teammates Tayla Statham and Arianna Cope 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the championship final.
“We played well,” Meyer said. “We had a really good season. We thought we could get to states because we were a pretty good duo.”
She’s played the most tennis of her life since last season began, just taking a week off over the past five months.
“It has definitely been tough,” she said. “I’d like to have a break, but it has made me better. Coach (Jim) Sheehan does a really good job in summer camp, getting you prepared. And that’s good, because we just bumped up to 3A, and I think there will be a lot better teams at this level.”
Meyer is also 3-0 in doubles play, winning two with Grace Blair and one with Marissa Falcone. It’s a pretty good career for someone who took up the sport as a freshman.
“I did soccer as a freshman, but my aunt is big on tennis, so she told me to try it, and now it’s my favorite sport,” she said. “I also swim, and they are lifetime sports, so I think I’ll continue with them.”
Meyer’s numbers in the classroom are just as impressive. She sports a 4.5 GPA and ranks fourth in her senior class.
She recently applied to Georgia Tech, Purdue, N.C. State and Ohio State.
“Georgia Tech is my No. 1 because it has the best computer science program in the country,” Meyer said. “Purdue is probably my No. 2, because most of my family has gone to Purdue.”
Her parents are from Jasper, Ind., as is most of her family, making Purdue a bit of a homecoming should she choose to go there.
“Both of my grandparents are still there,” she said.
Meyer reported she started to focus on computer science – she’s also considering engineering as a college major – midway through high school.
“I’ve always like computers,” she said. “My dad, he’s really into that, and he got me into it. And then in high school, I took computer science classes and really enjoyed it, and felt like I was kind of good at it.”
She’s also a fan of art, earning distinction as a member of the National Arts Honor Society, and hopes to marry the two for a career, becoming a software or web designer.
Here are a few of Meyer’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “After.”
Favorite TV Show: “Hunter X Hunter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “BoJack Horseman.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Chase Atlantic.
Favorite Song: “Like a G6” by Far East Movement.
Favorite Book: “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull.
Favorite Team: Purdue Boilermakers.
Favorite Athlete: Serena Williams.
Favorite Vacation: My grandparent’s house.
Favorite Hobby: Playing Roblox with Ryan Michalowicz and Ari Cope.
Favorite Subject: Journalism (yearbook).
Favorite Quote: “YOLO (You Only Live Once.”
Favorite Food: The fried chicken plates from Lowes Foods.
Favorite Drink: Apple cranberry refresher with green tea from Dunkin’ Donuts.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A, but on Sundays, RuckerJohns.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Staying in the hotel during the state tournament with Mia Raynor.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Kalen Perry.
Favorite Sport: Tennis, followed by Spikeball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Going to Olive Garden with Madeline Honaker after the home matches.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: EggGang @world_record_egg.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Hellen Keller, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kendall Jenner and Princess Diana.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Gracie Egerton, Croft McLean, Olivia Beck, Maeve Burns and coach Jim Sheehan.
Items For A Deserted Island: Nintendo DSi, Eno hammock, a roll of duct tape, a hula hoop and a box of strawberry Pop-Tarts.
