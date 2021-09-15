MOREHEAD CITY — The 56th Mullet Bucket between West Carteret and East Carteret high schools will kick off in Morehead City on Friday.
West (1-2) will host the game, looking at first-year starting quarterback Jamarion Montford to drive the offense down the field against the Mariners (1-1).
On the other side of the field, East will lean on sophomore signal-caller Darren Piner, getting his first-ever varsity start as the replacement for injured Adam McIntosh.
The Patriots go into the game with a 36-18-1 advantage in the rivalry, winning eight of the last 10 since 2009. A trend like that can’t be trusted in a game like this, though.
“This game is always such a tossup,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “Things can go our way or not go our way. Since I’ve been a head coach, this series has been really unpredictable. There have been years where we were the favorite and East won and vice versa.”
West won the last game, 48-13, in 2019. The 2020 game was not played due to a limited schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The threat of COVID still looms over both programs, with East coming off its own quarantine and West missing its week three matchup due to the opposing team entering quarantine protocol.
The Mariners didn’t play in week three or four due to a team-wide quarantine snag. Head coach B.J. Frazier said his team came to practice on Monday hungry.
“(The Monday) practice was awesome,” Frazier said. “The guys came ready to work. They talked about it all day, how they were excited to practice.”
Likewise, Barrow said his squad was itching to put another “W” in the win column after losing two straight. The Patriots are coming off a 48-7 loss to Jacksonville.
“They’re hungry to get back on track, to get that win,” he said. “(Monday) was the best practice all year, super-high intensity and energy. There was a sense of urgency all day. We’re going to try to keep that going all week and into the rest of the season.”
When the two teams take the field, there will be some uncertainty for what fans can expect. With McIntosh – a Player of the Year candidate before his season-ending injury – out of the lineup, the Mariners will turn to Piner, the jayvee starter under center who only got to play half a game against Ayden-Grifton on Aug. 20 before the team sat the next two weeks out in quarantine.
“We don’t really know what their offensive philosophy is going to be,” Barrow said. “Obviously, they had a style of play with Adam, but I don’t know if they’re going to stick with that. I’ll say this, (Piner) was able to move the ball down the field against Ayden-Grifton.”
Piner only played the second half of the Ayden-Grifton game, but he still completed 5 of 12 passes for 72 yards. His ascension to the starting role is incredible considering he wasn’t a part of the football team last year. The sophomore was just tossing the pigskin around one day when Frazier took notice of his throwing motion.
“Last year during baseball season,” Frazier recalled, “I saw him throwing a football in the gym while the team was waiting to load the bus for a road game. I went up to him and said, ‘I want you to try out for the football team.’ He thought I wasn’t serious, but he came out and now, lo and behold, he’s our starter.”
Frazier added, “Darren is a hard worker. He’s determined to ask questions and learn. Of course, he’s going to be nervous, but he’s going to be fine. Football is a game of three phases, and I think he’ll be able to help hold up the offensive side of it.”
While Barrow acknowledged the significant loss McIntosh was for the Mariners, he also said film study has illuminated a more balanced East team than people realize.
“That’s a very good team,” he said. “I didn’t see a one-man show when I looked at old film. Adam was very good, but he wasn’t doing it by himself. He had good pieces around him. So I think that’s going to help them going forward.”
He pointed out the strength of the offensive line, the skillset of senior running back Miguel Bassotto and the corps of receivers at Piner’s disposal. Bassotto has 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus 82 receiving yards in two games.
“Miguel is a beast, and watching them on film, up front, their line is very good,” Barrow said. “They move well, they trap block well, and they get up on linebackers. All across the board, I don’t think they have a weak link, and it’s anchored by Aiden Hollingsworth, who’s incredible. We’re trying to be ready for anything.”
West is also fielding a relatively unknown quarterback in Montford. The senior missed the season opener against Ayden-Grifton but played well against East Bladen and Jacksonville. He’ll play at home for the first time this season in front of a raucous crowd.
“(Jamarion) is transitioning really well behind center, “Frazier said. “He’s so fast, and he’s shifty when he runs. He can throw the ball, too. Containing him and his receivers will be a challenge.”
Through two games, Montford has completed 63 percent of his passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed for 108 yards and another score.
Referencing the trio of runners West has at its disposal – Josh Mason, Xavier Jones and Spencer Maxwell – Frazier was impressed with the flexibility West’s offense had on film. The Patriots put up 337 total yards against Ayden-Grifton, 280 against East Bladen and 165 against Jacksonville. They have an almost even split between rushing yards (385) and passing yards (357).
“They’re very dynamic,” Frazier said. “They have a great set of skill players. They’re solid defensively, too. They’re going to make plays. It’s going to be a challenge to stop them.”
Frazier was in attendance for the Jacksonville game, so he has the advantage of seeing West on film and in person. One player who stuck out to him was receiver Shane Graves, who had one 34-yard catch against Jacksonville, a touchdown catch against East Bladen and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Ayden-Grifton.
“He has to be a basketball player the way he boxes out and gets to the high point of the ball,” Frazier said. “He knows how to use his body, and he’s not bad on the defensive side of the ball.”
Frazier will get some extra help on Friday with McIntosh in the booth wearing a headset and playing a coaching role for his team. It’s a poor substitute for being on the field, but it’s a chance for the senior to help where he can. The signal-caller had a whopping 340 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns and 207 passing yards with another score in just six quarters before his injury.
“I hate it for him, but he is now coaching for us,” Frazier said. “It’s an incredibly valuable extra set of eyes for us. He’ll be up in the box on Friday night with a headset on and everything. He’s already noticed things on film that I hadn’t seen before.”
Frazier has a personal history with the rivalry game that most coaches simply don’t have. He was part of East’s last winning streak in the series (2004-2007), playing varsity for the Mariners in 2004 and 2005 before pursuing a career at Division I Appalachian State. He led the Mariners to a victory in his second year as the head coach in 2018 (21-14) before a “tough loss” to West in 2019.
He knows, too, that paper advantages don’t count for much in a heated game like this one.
“I love the rivalry and what it means to our community,” Frazier said. “And it doesn’t always matter who’s favored. There are a lot of emotions involved, and anything can happen.”
