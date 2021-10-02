PINETOWN — It was a long trip home for the East Carteret football team Friday night, not only in terms of a two-hour drive, but more so in spirit after suffering a 51-0 defeat to Northside-Pinetown.
The game was the 1A/2A East Conference opener for both clubs.
While the Panthers (5-1 overall, 1-0 conference) are vying for a league title, the Mariners (1-4, 0-1) are just hoping to win another game after devastating injuries to key players have greatly hampered their ability to perform.
This game followed back-to-back emotional county matchups against West Carteret and Croatan in which East fell to 33-0 to the Patriots in the annual Mullet Bucket battle and 62-6 to the Cougars in another trophy contest.
No other results were available from the loss to the Panthers. The Mariners will return home this coming Friday with a league matchup against Jones Senior (2-3, 1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.