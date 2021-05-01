SWANSBORO — West Carteret wrapped up its third straight 3A Coastal Conference softball championship Tuesday against Havelock and closed out the regular season Thursday at Swansboro.
After blanking Havelock 11-0, the Patriots (9-2) beat the Pirates 9-6 to finish 9-1 in league play, giving the program a 29-1 conference record over the last four years in the Coastal.
A draw for postseason seeds was held Saturday after this edition was published. Winning the Coastal guaranteed entry to the state playoffs, but the Patriots are only ranked No. 31 in the classification by MaxPreps.com.
The team has been nearly flawless this season, its only losses a 10-3 tilt at home with North Johnston (11-2) and a 3-2 loss at Jacksonville. It had outscored its previous three opponents a combined 44-0, but the three-run win over the Pirates (4-7) was a concern for head coach John Barnes.
“It’s hard to stay motivated sometimes,” he said. “It was closer than we’d like tonight. There have been a few games this year where we have come out a little flat. That’s on me. I have to do a better job.”
The Patriots had control of the game through the fourth inning with a 7-2 lead before the Bucs climbed back in it with three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to make it 7-6.
In the top of the seventh inning, an error helped Caroline Baylis reach, and Anna Keith Sullivan and Skylar Juarez followed with singles. A fielder’s choice to tag out Sullivan on Emily Grace Phelps’ grounder scored Baylis. Makenzie Burroughs hit one to shallow left field, but a bad throw to first gave Juarez time enough to score and make it a 9-6 game.
Abree Young, who pitched the first three innings of the game, came back out on the bump to strike out one batter and force groundouts from the next two. Kiersten Margoupis pitched three innings and struck out four batters, while Young struck out three in four. Both pitchers gave up two hits apiece but no earned runs.
“They have both done really well, but Abree’s pretty tough, so we put her back in,” Barnes said. “She’s pitched a lot for us, and we’re good with it.”
Sullivan was the top hitter of the night, going 3-for-4. Hydee Kugler and Hannah Moseley both had two hits, a triple and a double, and added two RBIs and two runs. Juarez hit 2-for-3 and scored one run.
Lauren Bailey was the Pirates’ top hitter – she finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs – and she pitched all seven innings, striking out eight and giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs.
West will play in the first round of the playoffs on Monday. The second round will be Wednesday and the third on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.......003 400 2 - 9 11 7
Swansboro.......200 031 0 - 6 4 4
WP – Young
LP – Bailey
West Carteret leading hitters: Sullivan 3-4; Kugler 2-2 (3B, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Moseley 2-5 (3B, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Juarez 2-3, run; Burroughs 1-5, run; Margoupis 1-4 (3B), RBI, run.
Swansboro leading hitters: Bailey 2-4, 3 RBIs; Beck 1-4, run; Hoffman 1-4, RBI, 2 runs.
