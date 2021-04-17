There won’t be a better high school soccer conference in the state next school year than the 3A Coastal.
The new conference will combine Croatan, Dixon and Richlands from the previous 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and West Carteret, Swansboro and White Oak from the previous Coastal.
Between the six teams’ boys and girls programs, 11 of the 12 have winning records and multiple playoff wins over the last decade.
There are four state championships from the six teams over the last 10 years, including the last two 2A boys state champions. Croatan won in March and Dixon in the fall of 2019. The White Oak girls team won in 2012 and the Swansboro girls in 2013. Swansboro was also runner-up in 2014.
On the boys side, Croatan, Richlands, Dixon and Swansboro look to go into 2021-2022 with the most momentum. The Cougars were ranked No. 1 in the 2A classification this past season, Richlands was ranked No. 3 in 3A, Dixon No. 11 in 2A and Swansboro No. 22 in 3A.
Dixon has the most accomplished program from the new conference over the last decade. The Bulldogs are 145-49-12 (.733) with 20 playoff wins. Swansboro is right behind with a combined record of 123-61-17 (.654) and 10 playoff wins. The Pirates reached the fourth round in 2015 and 2016.
White Oak has gone 112-67-15 (.615) over the last 10 years, winning seven playoff games and reaching the fourth round in 2013. Croatan has 13 playoff wins, including its state title victory this year, and a record of 113-77-12 (.589). It reached the third round in 2014 and 2015.
Richlands is coming in off a 102-88-9 (.535) record with seven playoff wins and third-round berths in 2014 and 2015. West will be the weakest program in the tough group of teams, sporting a 10-year record of 69-90-14 (.439) as the floor is pretty unbelievable.
If you don’t believe me, take a look at the current 3A Coastal configuration with Northside-Jacksonville and Havelock as the floor. The Rams are a combined 21-53-4 (.295) over the last five years and the Monarchs are 26-52-8 (.348).
On the girls soccer side, Dixon, Swansboro and Croatan come in as the strongest programs over the last decade, and all six teams have winning records over the last 10 years.
Dixon is 129-45-14 (.723) with a state championship appearance in 2016, two fourth-round berths in 2014 and 2017 and 15 playoff wins. Swansboro has 16 playoff wins, a state championship in 2013, an eastern regional title in 2014 and a 128-50-12 (.705) record.
Croatan reached a regional final in 2014 and the fourth round in 2018. It has 13 playoff wins and a 124-55-20 (.673) record. White Oak has 12 playoff wins, a state championship in 2012 and an 86-65-10 (.565) record.
Richlands comes in with a combined 96-75-14 (.557) record, two third-round berths in 2017 and 2018 and five playoff wins. West is the last-place program, but its 81-66-9 (.548) record, four playoff wins and third-round berth in 2016 is nothing to sneeze at.
There are other strong soccer conferences for the upcoming school year – Conference 6 of the 2A looks strong with East Duplin, James Kenan, Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Southwest Onslow and Wallace-Rose Hill, for instance – but there won’t be another conference with the same level of top-to-bottom talent as the 3A Coastal.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.