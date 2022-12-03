HAVELOCK — The East Carteret girls basketball team faced a one-point deficit versus Havelock on Wednesday as it headed toward the fourth quarter and appeared headed for a tense finish.
The Mariners instead enjoyed a comfortable outcome with an impressive 18-4 run to take the nonconference road victory 53-40 and stay perfect on the season.
East moved to 4-0 while the Rams fell to 0-1.
Perimeter shooting proved key with the visitors hitting three three-pointers in the final frame.
Tanzania Locklear, Hailey Grady and Sydney Roberson each hit a trey. Each player had two three-pointers in the contest.
Locklear continued her hot start with 27 points. She scored eight points in the first quarter, seven in the second, five in the third, and seven in the fourth.
The junior has hit the 20-point mark in each game, going for 24 in a 55-19 win over Ocracoke, 22 in a 39-24 victory over Croatan, and 28 in a 48-32 triumph over West Carteret.
Locklear added four rebounds, three assists, eight steals and two blocks to a full stat line.
Grady scored 10 points and Roberson went for eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and eight steals.
Kenliana Dixon added six points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Sarah Walker had two points and three steals.
East held a 25-18 lead at halftime but Havelock rallied for a 18-10 run in the third quarter to take a 36-35 advantage into the fourth.
Harley Bonner led the charge with four three-pointers in the quarter. She finished the night with 18 points.
Shania Hurd had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Adaija Cypress contributed six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret.................... 11 14 10 18 - 53
Havelock........................... 7 11 18 4 - 40
EAST CARTERET (53) – Locklear 27, Grady 10, Roberson 8, Dixon 6, Walker 2.
HAVELOCK (40) – Bonner 18, Hurd 9, Cypress 6, George 4, Stevens 3.
