BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team held Jones Senior to just three points in the third quarter Tuesday on its way to a 66-46 win.
The Mariners outscored the visiting Trojans by 12 points to turn a six-point halftime advantage into an 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
They won their sixth straight game in 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play to move to 6-1 in the league and 13-6 overall.
Jones Senior fell to 3-4 in the CPC and 9-7 overall.
Shamel Baker scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in the second half as East outscored the visitors 32-18. He added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to his stat line.
East started strong with a 19-10 first quarter lead. Charles Matheka went for seven points in the first quarter on his way to 19 points. He also contributed five rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Sean Walker scored a career-high eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Jayedon Watson went for four points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Jacob Nelson scored three points, ripped down 11 boards, and dished out four assists.
Maja Brown led Jones Senior with 25 points, including nine in the second quarter when the visitors outscored the Mariners 18-15.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Jones Senior......................... 10 18 3 15 - 46
East Carteret........................ 19 15 15 17 -66
JONES SENIOR (46) – Brown 25, Butler 7, Jones 6, Weatherington 4, Roberts 2, Dillahunt 2.
EAST CARTERET (66) – Baker 29, Matheka 19, Walker 8, Watson 4, J. Nelson 3, B. Doans 3.
