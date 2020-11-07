MOREHEAD CITY — When one door closes, another opens.
That’s the logic behind a new tournament being added to the Big Rock name. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic is out, and the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament is in.
The new Big Rock competition will take place on July 15-17 and will be organized similarly to the Boys & Girls Club tournament. It will be an all-release billfish tournament with gamefish categories for wahoo and dolphin, with all proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
“The Big Rock Tournament is thrilled to add this to its calendar,” Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to get involved in fishing and to really grow the passion at that young age. We’re most excited to get the opportunity to help another kids charity.”
It will be the third tournament of the summer associated with Big Rock, following the titular Blue Marlin Tournament on June 14-19 and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament on June 12.
“Part of the Big Rock’s mission is to promote marine education and sportfishing throughout Carteret County and the state of North Carolina,” Big Rock President Joy Bell said in a press release. “What better way to do this than to spark the interest in our next generation of sport fishermen and women.”
The tournament is a member of the N.C. Governor’s Cup, an annual sportfishing series operating cooperatively with eight major billfish tournaments. The series, managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries, promotes conservation, protection and preservation of marine resources.
The tournament slot the Boys & Girls Club filled in the annual Governor’s Cup series was still a very necessary one. However, participation dwindled in recent years, and in 2018, it was renamed after 14 years as the Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament. The tournament has raised over $900,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain over the last 16 years.
The event has always billed itself as the most family oriented and the most junior angler friendly event in the series. It averages 20 first-time billfish catches for junior anglers. The new tournament, however, will take it one step further and award 25 extra series points for billfish caught by junior anglers ages 16 and under.
It’s worth noting that this rule would have likely pushed The General over Sea I Sea in the neck-and-neck Governor’s Cup 2020 finish. The General often uses junior anglers in tournaments.
“We want to encourage captains and boat owners to have kids on board and put them in the chair when a fish gets hooked,” Sharpe said.
The tournament will depart from its longtime Beaufort waterfront location and take place at Big Rock Landing along the Morehead City waterfront. The space is larger and will better facilitate weigh-ins, but the big tent on Front Street will be missed by some.
“We’re excited to host it on the MHC waterfront,” Sharpe said. “We’re glad we can keep kids from Carteret County and outside it interested in sportfishing.”
The tournament’s major sponsor will be Kurtis Chevrolet of Morehead City.
“We at Kurtis Chevrolet are proud and excited to be the major sponsor of the newly formed Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament supporting local children’s charities,” owner Dean Wagaman said.
The tournament’s primary beneficiary, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, provides care to more than 1,300 at-risk and in-need children.
“They do so many good things for the community,” Sharpe said, “from serving around 1,300 kids every day and instilling principles in them that will stick with them the rest of their life. It’s a great organization we’re proud to support.”
Sharpe has been with the Big Rock organization for a little more than a year, working in marketing, social media and the online store. The Smithfield native grew up visiting the Crystal Coast often, graduating from UNC Wilmington.
“I’ve always been passionate about helping kids and getting kids involved in sportfishing,” she said. “I even had a chance to fish The Barta as a kid. I think it’s an opportunity all kids should have.”
For more information, contact Sharpe at 919-801-8346.
