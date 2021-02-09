MOREHEAD CITY — Caroline Beaver helped the West Carteret girls basketball team do something Saturday it hadn’t done in six years.
The Patriots snapped a 14-game losing streak to Jacksonville with a 51-45 victory. They last defeated the Cardinals on Feb. 12, 2015 in a 78-59 contest.
“That was the highlight of my whole year,” Beaver said. “There are no words to describe how I felt after that game.”
Beaver put together the best game of her three-year varsity career, going for 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, to go with six rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.
“That is definitely the best game I played this season so far,” she said. “I wanted to win so bad, because they always just crush us.”
Only three of West’s losses to Jacksonville during the streak came by single digits. Eight losses came by 29 points or more.
Of course, the Patriots’ experience with the Cardinals has not been unique. Jacksonville went 123-20 overall and 52-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference over the past five seasons with a state runner-up finish and two other trips to the regional final.
“They’ve always got girls over 6 foot, always DI,” Beaver said.
West nearly broke the streak in the season opener but fell 57-49. Beaver went for four points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, but also had 10 turnovers and fouled out.
“I was not 100 percent,” she said. “After that game, I realized I don’t have many games left, so I have to step it up.”
Beaver said it was difficult to prepare for a season no one was sure would ever happen and one without summer camps, open gyms, and typical preseason work.
The season began nearly a month later than usual, and the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule cut the season down to about a dozen games. Teams hit the mid-20s in games during a normal season.
“I wasn’t ready when the season started,” she said. “My head was not screwed on right, but I don’t know how you could be ready. We didn’t know if we were even going to play. It was a big jump when we started.”
Throw in face masks and no crowds, and it’s been a strange senior year for Beaver and her three fellow senior teammates, including Cayman Montgomery, Kiki Hester and Annie Fitzpatrick.
“I’m thankful we have a season, but with masks and everything, it is very difficult,” she said. “We have no crowd. It’s hard to get hype, because all we have is our parents in the stands. It’s different. There are really no words to describe it.”
If the season wasn’t tumultuous enough, West lost top defender Emma Baber to a torn ACL in a scrimmage with Croatan just before the season opener with Jacksonville.
“That was a big loss, especially on defense,” Beaver said. “She would get us rolling on defense. She’s on the bench now, encouraging us, and it has been a tremendous help.”
Fitzpatrick then dislocated her shoulder in the win over Jacksonville.
“We don’t know if she’s coming back,” Beaver said. “People are going to have to step up tremendously. All of us will.”
And while it’s not been the senior season she dreamed of, it’s provided plenty of lessons.
“This season has taught me to not complain and to not take every practice and every game for granted,” Beaver said. “You never know when it’s the last time you step on the court.”
Beaver has seemingly taken those words to heart. While her scoring has taken a bit of dip (6.2 to 5.6 points), she’s improved all of her other numbers, moving her rebound average from 3.1 to 3.6, assists from 2.0 to 3.1, and steals from 1.4 to 2.7. Her team has also gotten better, going 4-1 after starting 0-2.
“After that first Jacksonville game, that is really when I started to pick it up,” she said. “I started to play better in every aspect. I started to play like it’s my last game and give it 100 percent.”
Away from the court, she stays busy. She’s been a member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), and the National Charity League.
She sports a 4.375 GPA and ranks in the top 10 percent of her class. Beaver has been accepted at Meredith and N.C. State but hasn’t yet made up her mind as she waits on scholarships.
“I change my mind every day,’ she said. “I am picking one or the other. Everyone asks me, ‘Where are you going next year?’ Every … day. I don’t know.”
Beaver said she has given herself a March 1 deadline to decide.
She plans on majoring in accounting with hopes of becoming a CPA.
Here are a few of Beaver’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
Favorite Book: To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: N.C. State Wolfpack.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Jordan.
Favorite Vacation: Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing with my dad.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “You only fail when you stop trying.” – Albert Einstein.
Favorite Food: Cheeseburger and fries.
Favorite Drink: Diet Pepsi.
Favorite Restaurant: Floyd’s 1921.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Finally beating Jacksonville after four long years of losing to them.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Cory Noe.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Hype-up music/getting food.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: NCSU Sports Teams.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Luke Combs, Patrick Dempsey, Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron and Chris Hemsworth.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Cayman Montgomery, Julia Quinn, Frank Eastman, Junior Parker, Madison Clark and coach Lindsey Howell.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, food, matches, shelter, and a spear.
