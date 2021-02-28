MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team did the unthinkable Saturday – defeated Northern Guilford 76-58, did it in front of a frenzied crowd of 250 and earned the right to host a regional final on Tuesday.
The No. 6-seeded Patriots (11-2) have absolutely cruised through the 3A state playoffs so far with double-digit wins in each round. They beat No. 11 Walter M. Williams 67-37 in the first round and No. 3 New Hanover 63-45 in the second before dispatching previously undefeated No. 10 Northern Guilford in the third.
The Patriots played smart, fast basketball on Saturday with standout performances from senior Gavin Gillikin (21 points), junior Jaxon Ellingsworth (20) and senior James Kenon (18).
“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting this,” Kenon said. “It hasn’t really even hit yet. I can’t even think about the future because I’m still on this win. Tomorrow, our focus has to go to the next game.”
After the game, No. 1 seed Terry Sanford hosted No. 13 Northwood and lost 43-41, giving West the right to host the eastern regional final.
Northern Guilford came into the game undefeated and finished its season 16-1. The Nighthawks won the 2A/3A Mid-State Athletic Conference but was still seeded No. 10.
“We still had a great season,” head coach Kellen Parrish said. “I was confused how we ended up as a No. 10 seed, but I’m so proud of our guys. I was happy we were able to have a season, and I’m blessed to be their coach.”
Parrish had nothing but praise for West’s performance.
“They executed very well,” he said. “They had a good game plan, and we couldn’t shoot in the ocean. They’re a well-coached team, they played hard and they earned it.”
Northern Guilford came out of the gate swinging, taking an 8-4 lead before West took over with an 8-0 run. The lead stretched to six points by the end of the first quarter and up to 13 in the second.
If Ellingsworth and Gillikin were the Patriots’ one-two punch in the first half, Kenon was the haymaker in the second with 14 of his 18 points in the third quarter alone. The forward was a strong presence on the defensive end as well.
“I told him he and Ethan McLaughlin were the co-defensive players of the game,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “When teams key in on one weapon, another steps up. They zeroed in on Jaxon in the second half, and James scores 18. We share the ball as a team, and we win as a team. That’s hopefully what’s going to carry us all the way.”
Pace played a key role in the game, with the Nighthawks pushing it to a frenzy and West trying to slow it down. The Patriots were more successful at the task in the second half, holding strong on the defensive end while also looking for points on the break.
“In the first quarter, we were kind of in a rush,” Kenon said. “We tried to slow the game down and get stops. Once we started getting those transition points, that’s when we turned up.”
The West home crowd turned up the noise near the end of the third quarter after Kenon’s fourth dunk of the night. The Patriots were pulling away – they led 63-41 shortly before the start of the fourth – and the fans could feel it.
The game was the first one of the basketball season under Gov. Roy Cooper’s eased restrictions, upping the max cap of 25 fans in the gym to 250. The additions made a significant different, none more than the student section for West known as the “Patriot Militia.”
“I loved the student section. They came out in force today,” Kenon said.
West’s cushion came down to free throws in the fourth quarter. Each team shot 18 in the game, West sinking 14 and Northern Guilford 12. Rob Cummings, Gillikin and Ellingsworth combined for 11 of the team’s 13 points in the final period. The trio shot a combined 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Gillikin was the most even-tempered scorer of the night, putting up five points in the first quarter, nine in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
“Gavin probably had one of the better games he’s had in his time here,” Mansfield said. “He did it with poise, he did it with leadership and he did it with ball handling.”
Northern Guilford’s leading scorers were Owen Griffith with 17 points, Nolan Hodge 13 and Jackson Helms 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
N. Guilford.............................. 15 15 14 14 - 58
West Carteret......................... 21 24 18 13 - 76
NORTHERN GUILFORD (58) – Griffith 17, Hodge 13, Helms 12, Elliot 8, Whitley 5, Tabler 3, Emerick 2.
WEST CARTERET (76) – Gillikin 21, Ellingsworth 20, Kenon 18, McBride 6, Cummings 5, McLaughlin 4, Graves 2.
