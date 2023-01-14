MOREHEAD CITY — The three-point line was kind to the Patriots on Friday in its primetime matchup with Swansboro.
The West Carteret boys basketball team hit 11 shots from beyond the arc to cruise to a 78-53 victory.
The Pirates connected on five three-pointers in the first half but made just two in the second.
“They were raining threes. The only problem was, we were raining them too,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We shot well. That came from them playing zone. It allowed us to pass the ball around and spot up.”
West (12-3) improved to 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference while handing Swansboro (12-2) just its second loss of the season and dropping its rival to 2-1 in league play.
The contest didn’t meet up to its billing with the visitors missing two key players to injury in Jemaine Cunningham and Garrett Panos.
Cunningham leads the team in assists (4.3) and steals (2.4) while ranking second in scoring (12.7), rebounding (6.2) and blocks (1.6). Panos is fifth on the team in scoring (7.0), third in assists (2.1) and fourth in rebounding (4.3).
“They were missing two guys, and you hate that for them, because you want to play a game of this magnitude with all your horses,” Mansfield said.
West’s hot shooting and the two missing Pirates created a one-sided contest from the start with the Patriots jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
“You can’t start a game out 14-0,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “And so here we are. You play with who you have. It’s next guy up. That’s always our mentality, so we will not use that as an excuse whatsoever.”
Dylan McBride hit three three-pointers in the first three minutes to help give West the early lead. He ended up with six threes and tied his career high with 23 points on the night.
“I’ve been trying to get him to shoot more,” Mansfield said. “He wants to dribble it, which he’s very good at, but that gets defenders all over you. If he moves the ball, he’ll get it back and he can hit from out there.”
Swansboro outscored the Patriots 13-6 in the final five minutes of the first quarter and held a 19-17 advantage in the second quarter to pull to within six before the break at 37-31.
Sophomores Jonah Holt and Elijah McCallister each drilled two three-pointers in the first half to help their team rally. Holt scored 12 points in the first two quarters and hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his varsity career with 21.
West started the third quarter in much the same manner it started the first, draining five three-pointers in the first four minutes to open the frame on a 15-5 run. McBride hit three treys and Cason Collins nailed two. Collins scored 11 in the contest thanks largely to three three-pointers.
“We battled, but it just got out of hand,” McFarland said. “They knocked the threes down, and we struggled to defend at times.”
The Patriots put the game away in the third, outscoring the visitors 23-9.
“We get a 14-0 start, and it’s always good to get those,” Mansfield said. “And the third quarter was good, because the third quarter has been our nemesis. We’ve come out flat in some recent games.”
West had four players reach double figures, including Worth Stack and Jaylen Hewitt with 15 points apiece. Hewitt also ripped down 11 rebounds.
It was the second time this week that the Patriots handed a team its first conference loss. On Tuesday, they took a 61-57 win over White Oak (11-4, 2-1 league).
“It was a real good week,” Mansfield said. “We’ve talked about that for the last few weeks. This was the week that was going to make us or break us. Well, maybe it wouldn’t have broken us, but we would have been way behind. We just have to hold serve now.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro.......................... 13 18 9 13 - 53
West Carteret...................... 20 17 23 17 - 78
SWANSBORO (54) – Holt 21, Nagler 9, Eubanks 7, McCallister 6, Mitchell 4, Price 2, Rhodes 2, Weeks 2.
WEST CARTERET (78) – McBride 23, Stack 15, Hewitt 15, Collins 11, Jones 6, Whitaker 4, Dade’El 3, Coker 1.
