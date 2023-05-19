MOREHEAD CITY — The state’s billfish tournament season kicked off last week with the Hatteras Village Offshore Open.
The tournament, which opens the N.C. Billfish Series, drew a field of 43 boats that brought in eight blue marlin to the scale and accumulated 75 blue marlin releases, 12 white marlin releases and two spearfish releases.
Fin Planner won the competition’s Level I and II categories, as well as one daily release division, with the release of seven blue marlin and one white marlin.
The Chris Gornell-captained boat out of Raleigh released two blue marlin on day two of the tournament, three blue marlin on day three and one of each species, blue and white, on day four.
The boat won $36,195.83 in prize money for its victory.
The biggest payout of the tournament, however, went to Bullwinkle for its two blue marlin weighing 581.7 and 546 pounds. The Level IV and VII division wins earned the Daniel Spencer-captained boat from Manteo a hefty prize of $121,550.
Weldor’s Ark of Greenville, captained by Dale Britt, won $36,394.16 in prize money for second place in Levels I and II and two daily release victories.
The third-place boat in Levels I and II was Blue Bill of Wilmington, captained by Mike King, to win $10,285.
In the gamefish divisions, Johnie Floyd won the first-place dolphin prize of $8,131.67 with a 25.3-pounder, while Stream Weaver boated an 80.4-pound wahoo to win $8,131.67.
The competition stretched over four days between Wednesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 13. Anglers had the option of fishing three of four days. All boats took a lay day on day one.
Proceeds from the tournament support the Hatteras Village Civic Association in their mission to continue providing scholarships to college-bound village residents, as well as supporting charitable causes within the community.
The next tournament in the billfish series is the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Fishing Tournament slated to run Thursday through Sunday, May 25-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.