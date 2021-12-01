BEAUFORT — To say this year is different for the East Carteret swim team would be an understatement.
A year after beginning the season with just five on the roster, the Mariners now have 18.
“I’m thrilled,” Gillian Morrow said as she enters her third year as coach. “We have more than triple what we started with last year. It feels like a fresh start, all the way around. You can see the excitement from the kids.”
Among those on the roster include plenty of returning talent, and about half of the team is underclassmen, which bodes well for the future.
“It’s just a whole different ballgame now,” Morrow said. “We’ve got seven or eight freshmen and sophomores. We’re building a strong team and seeing the confidence grow.”
Among the freshmen is Maggie Murray, who has already posted a regional qualifying time. In the opening meet of the season, she cleaned up in the 200 individual medley with the team’s only individual win and the only sub-3-minute time of 2:34.08.
“She is a year-round swimmer and is experienced,” Morrow said. “She is going to be a great asset.”
The boys team brings back the most talent in the form of Wyatt Nowacek, Liam Harding, Chase Diller and Trace Fernandez.
Fernandez placed second in the 100 butterfly at last year’s conference championship meet.
“The guys work well together, and look really strong,” Morrow said. “Chase is super strong. He used to be a year-round swimmer. Trace is our senior captain, and Liam and Wyatt are great athletes. We’re building a good relay with that group.”
That quartet placed second in the 200 medley relay with a 2:09.22 clocking in the season-opening meet.
Unfortunately, the team’s upgraded numbers will go to waste as far as league action goes. East moves up to 2A and to the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, which doesn’t have enough teams to constitute a league.
“It’s a bonus to have a conference, but not a main concern,” Morrow said. “We’re really about focusing on getting better each time out. Having a conference doesn’t affect whether you get faster as an individual or a relay.”
Another difference for East is its practice location. After years at the Eastern Athletic Club, a venue that allowed the school to suit up a swim team for the first time in its history in 2009, the team is now holding workouts at the Sports Center in Morehead city. The ECA was recently sold to One Harbor Church.
“We practice from 3-4 (p.m.), so it’s a tight practice slot,” Morrow said. “We had to fight for lane space at Sports Center. There are so many teams practicing there. The kids are putting in work, though. They are working hard.”
The Mariners also have to fill the pool shoes of their two best swimmers after Jack Nowacek and Ellie Fulcher graduated. Both were named the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Swimmer of the Year.
However, with a bigger roster, and a young one at that, Morrow is confident in what this season holds and future ones as well.
“We showed last year we can be competitive as a small team, and now we’re taking it to the next level numbers-wise,” she said. “We don’t have to stretch the same swimmers as much as we did before. We’re using the talent we have, building on making them more well-rounded, to be able to swim more events, to give us more variety. We’re developing some good chemistry, and have a group that is willing to try new things and is really coachable.”
