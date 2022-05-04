ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret boys tennis doubles duo Rob and Adam Cummings booked a ticket to the 3A state tournament this weekend after reaching the semifinal round of the regional competition.
Croatan and West both sent tennis players to the 3A east regional tournament at N.C. Wesleyan College on Friday. The Cummings pair made it the furthest, reaching the semifinal round before falling to Snyder Pearson and Hatten Gore of Wilson Fike 6-1, 6-3.
In the consolation finals, they defeated Dylan Skinner and Zachary Hill of Wilson Fike 6-3, 7-5 to earn a spot in the 3A state tournament at the Burlington Tennis Center this weekend. The doubles team will face off against Anthony Coble and Ty Lagana of Williams in the first round on Friday.
The Cummings brothers entered the tournament as the 3A Coastal Conference champion after going 6-2 in the regular season. In the first round, they beat Patricio Moreno-Garcia and Kelly Batten of South Johnston 6-1, 6-0, and in the quarterfinals, took down Harrison Evans and Glenn McCall of J.H. Rose 6-2, 6-1.
Fike’s pair of Skinner and Hill reached the semifinals after defeating Croatan’s Alex Amato and Eli Simonette 6-4, 6-2.
The Cougars advanced to the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the conference. They beat Jacksonville’s Samuel Adams and Robert Lincoln 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.
Both teams also had a pair of singles players each advance to the tournament. Croatan’s Noah Shaul and Adam Dweikat both made it to the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.
Dweikat, the No. 1 seed from the Coastal tournament, defeated Angel Araiza of Smithfield-Selma in the first round before losing to Henry Austin of South Central in the second. He finished the season with a 12-1 record.
Shaul got past the first round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Journey Perry of C.B. Aycock. He lost to Stockton Rouse of J.H. Rose 6-1, 7-5 in the second. He finished the season with a 10-3 record.
West’s Moksh Thakore and Slate Taber advanced to the tournament as the third and fourth seeds from the conference. Both netters lost in the first round.
